“And the Real Estate Agent With the Most Stratospheric Sale Is…”: The 2023 New York Power Broker Awards

Patricia Vance, nominated for penthouse sale of the year and stratospheric sale, sold this four-bedroom penthouse at the Aman Residences for $74 million.

Last year, The Hollywood Reporter launched the annual New York Power Broker Awards, bestowing honors on the market’s top sellers and savvy marketers. For 2023, THR is announcing winners in two categories and the nominees for such accolades as penthouse sale of the year and real estate rising star. The winners in nominated categories will be announced on THR.com in July.

Team of the Year – Winner

Douglas Elliman’s Eklund | Gomes Team, which did $4.6 billion in residential deals in 2022.

Philanthropic Impact – Winner

Ryan Serhant of Serhant, for his support of the American Cancer Society, The Ali Forney Center (for LGBTQ youth) and Feeding America, among other charitable organizations.

Celebrity Property Portfolio – Nominees

Noble Black (Douglas Elliman), Nick Gavin (Compass) or Deborah Grubman (Corcoran), one of whom will be awarded for being a trusted agent of Hollywood clients.

Agent of Historic Architecture – Nominees

In the running for putting special care into deals for venerable residences: Loy Carlos (Serhant); Stephen Ferrara and Clayton Orrigo, The Hudson Advisory Group (Compass); and Cathy Franklin (Corcoran).

Stratospheric Sale – Nominees

For landing a major single deal, noms go to Tim Davis (Corcoran), Betsy Messerschmitt (Corcoran) and Patricia Vance (Elliman).

Penthouse Sale of the Year – Nominees

Tal Alexander (Douglas Elliman), Adam Modlin (Modlin Group) and Patricia Vance (Elliman) are the three nominees for making a top penthouse sale.

Media Maverick – Nominees

Tal and Oren Alexander (Official), Ryan Serhant (Serhant) or Tyler Whitman (The Agency) are in the running for their innovative marketing.

Rising Star Nominees

Marko Arsic and Jason Lau (Corcoran), Eric Brown (Compass), Maggie Chong (Serhant), Michael Kelley-Bradford (Brown Harris Stevens) and Erin Lichy (Douglas Elliman) are nominated in the category of Rising Star, which recognizes an agent who is 35 and under.

The Power Broker Awards are chosen by THR editors and based on sales numbers and the prestige of properties listed and sold.

