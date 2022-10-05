Alan Ladd Jr.’s Former L.A. Home Lists for $3M

The former home of Alan Ladd Jr., a 2,732-square-foot condominium in the French-themed Le Parc complex in Century City has come to market, listed at $2.995 million.

Ladd — the former studio executive at Fox and MGM/UA known for championing Star Wars — died on March 2 this year at age 84. Ladd, also an Oscar-winning producer (Braveheart), bought the two-bedroom, single-level unit in 2015.

“Before he purchased this home, Alan lived in a large home in Beverly Hills. He felt the need to downsize but wanted to stay in the area. He immediately fell in love with the tranquil beautiful gardens that Le Parc offers,” says Douglas Elliman Realty’s listing agent Susan Roth.

The Le Parc complex has been popular with entertainment names over the years. According to Dirt.com, Priscilla Presley purchased a 3,242-square-foot condo at Le Parc last year for $4.8 million, after downsizing from an estate in Beverly Hills. And earlier this year, singer Toni Braxton listed two condos in Le Parc in the same building.

Roth describes Ladd’s former home as radiating “old Hollywood charm.” She details, “Alan roped in Thomas Callaway, a former actor and a renowned interior designer to help bring his vision to life. The result is a stunning, comfortable and cozy home that is romantic and very quintessentially L.A.”

Details include a formal entryway, a living room that opens onto a wrap-around terrace, a dining room with views of Le Parc’s planted areas and a family room with a built-in bar. The primary bedroom features walk-in closets and dual bathrooms. Amenities of the 10-acre Le Parc complex include swimming pools, a tennis court, 24-hour guard-gated security and a gym.

Scroll on for more photos.

The entryway inside the former home of Alan Ladd Jr. Daniel Dahler for Douglas Elliman Realty

Former home of Alan Ladd Jr. in Century City Daniel Dahler for Douglas Elliman Realty

The unit’s built-in bar Daniel Dahler for Douglas Elliman Realty

An outdoor terrace Daniel Dahler for Douglas Elliman Realty

Le Parc complex in Century City Daniel Dahler for Douglas Elliman Realty