Babyface Sells Six-Bedroom L.A. Mansion for $6.5M (Exclusive)

R&B legend Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, who recently performed “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl, has closed a deal to sell his house in Los Angeles’ guard-gated Beverly Crest neighborhood at a sale price of $6.5 million.

Babyface had shared the house with his now ex-wife, Nicole Pantenburg — the two finalized their divorce in February of this year.

According to Dirt.com, Edmonds purchased the residence for $4.1 million in 2004. The Altman Brothers’ listing described it as a “beautiful traditional home” featuring a “grand, two-story entry with an intricate ceiling and beautiful staircase. The house spans more than 11,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms, seven baths, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a great room with a fireplace and wet bar and a ground-floor en-suite bedroom.

Upstairs, the primary suite includes a fireplace and separate sitting area, while the basement features — appropriately — a music studio, plus two gym areas, a wine room and a professional grade 15-seat screening room. In the backyard, the new owner, who is not in the entertainment world, can enjoy the property’s pool, spa, multiple waterfalls and sitting areas.

Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Realty in Beverly Hills represented the buyer. The property had been listed with Josh and Matt Altman of the Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman for $7.459 million and had first come on the market in May of 2022 at a listing price of $8 million.

Babyface — who co-wrote the song “Snooze” on SZA’s album SOS — recently told The Hollywood Reporter regarding working with the singer: “SZA is great. We worked on two songs, actually. Hopefully one day she’ll let us put out that other song, but she’s amazing. I don’t know any artist that’s like her, male or female. She is truly one of the best that I’ve ever written with.”