‘Million Dollar Listing’ Alums Form New Team With ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Castmembers (Exclusive)

A quartet of top-selling L.A. luxury real estate agents, all known for reality TV appearances, are joining forces. Former Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency are linking up with Jon Grauman and Adam Rosenfeld (both seen on the new Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills) to form the new team Bond Collective.

The Bond Collective team — which links Harris and Parnes’ Bond Street Partners team with the Grauman Rosenfeld Group — will encompass more than 50 agents at The Agency. “I’m beyond excited for what the future holds. David and I are extremely grateful for our success over the years, but we truly believe in scaling and growing the team. We have always had a tremendous amount of respect for the Grauman Rosenfeld Group. It’s about growing what will be the top team in America,” Harris tells THR exclusively regarding the merger. Bond Collective will be based out of The Agency’s Beverly Hills office and Lauren Grauman, current CEO of the Grauman Rosenfeld Group (who is also Jon’s wife), will be its CEO.

The Bond Collective founders are go-to sellers for entertainment and sports stars. According to public records, Harris and Parnes (who are regularly named to THR‘s list of the Top 30 Hollywood Real Estate agents) have repped the likes of Rihanna, Kevin Durant, Demi Lovato and Big Sean in recent real estate transactions, while Grauman has represented Clippers player Luke Kennard, Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger and Rosenfeld’s clients have included Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

“We all really liked the word ‘bond’ and we like the symbolism behind it,” says Grauman, about the choice of name. “We’ve been friends for the better part of 10 years and there’s a special bond between us and we value the bond between us and our clients. We view ourselves as advisors to our clients and we want to be our clients’ fiercest advocates.”

“By combining our two forces, there’s just so much more we can do, so much more value we can add to allow us to serve both our agents and clients at a much high level. We feel we’re stronger together. The synergy was undeniable,” continues Grauman, who is a featured cast member on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills along with such fellow The Agency colleagues as Mauricio Umansky, Santiago Arana, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Ben Belack.

Earlier this year, Parnes and Harris left their perch on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles after seven seasons, posting on Instagram at the time that it was “time to move on.”

Grauman says that Bond Collective, which already has a small team in Orange County, will look toward expanding into other markets, such as Santa Barbara, New York and Aspen. “We have big goals and aspirations. We want to make a big dent in this industry,” says Grauman, adding that, “I think L.A. will always be our hub, but the beauty of real estate is you don’t have to set a ceiling on yourself.”

Despite a softening real-estate market in 2022, Harris, Parnes, Grauman and Rosenfeld are on track for a combined $1.4 billion in residential sales this year, and they have combined career sales of more than $9 billion. The founders’ big previous sales have included The Manor (where Parnes and Harris co-represented the seller in a $120 million deal in 2019) and 822 Sarbonne Road (where Grauman and Mauricio Umansky represented the buyer in a $75 million transaction).

Grauman also tells THR that his experience appearing on reality TV for the first time has “been great.” Says the Buying Beverly Hills star (who is a cousin of the late Chinese Theatre movie impresario Sid Grauman), “I’ve never participated in anything like this. This is all new to me. The feedback has been really positive and gratifying. I’ve gotten DMs and emails from people all over the world, from people in Ireland and people in London. When you sign up to participate in something like this, there’s so much you have to surrender to. You have no control over how it’s edited and what music they use. All things considered, I’m very happy with the way I was portrayed.”

The Bond Collective founders’ current listings include a $28 million penthouse in Century City owned by Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar; director Lee Daniels’ house in Beverly Hills, which is on the market for $7.2 million; and a house in Pacific Palisades that was once owned by Douglas Fairbanks Jr., for sale at $6.4 million.