Channing Tatum Buys Tranquil Brentwood Midcentury Farmhouse

Though they still own their former marital home, a $6 million estate in the mountains above Beverly Hills that’s been undergoing renovations for years, both Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have gone their separate real estate ways. Earlier this year, Dewan snagged a $4.7 million mansion in Encino, and now records reveal Tatum has followed up with the $5.6 million acquisition of a secluded property deep within Brentwood’s bucolic Mandeville Canyon.

Invisible from the street behind tall gates and taller foliage, the 3,300-square-foot house was not on the market at the time of Tatum’s purchase. But dated rental listings show the “Magic Mike” star now lays claim to a mostly authentic farmhouse — not one of those uber-popular new “modern farmhouse” confections, but a real, true, unpretentious farmhouse, or about as close to one as you’ll find in urban Los Angeles.

Built circa 1950 and hewn almost entirely from stone and wood, the two-story structure features a veritable boatload of exposed, unvarnished hardwood. Chief among the attractions is a double-height entryway with pressure washed red brick flooring; also on tap is an open and island-free kitchen with rough-finished cabinetry and some utilitarian, decidedly non-designer light fixtures.

Also downstairs are a wood-wrapped family room defined by its massive fireplace, a brick-and-stone behemoth that appears original to the property, and a full bathroom with floors stained an unusual shade of mint green. A wooden staircase ferries the homeowner and guests to the home’s loft-like upper level, where there’s a spare bedroom and skylit master — with its own private balcony — plus a skylit bathroom with a soaking tub.

But the real magic happens outside, where the nearly one-acre estate feels wondrously secluded from the L.A. bustle. Sunlight filters in through a canopy of ancient sycamore trees, and meandering pathways criss-cross the property, from the lagoon-style swimming pool to a secluded sports court hidden in its own private jungle. Somewhere there’s a wee guesthouse with another bedroom, for a total of three on the estate.

