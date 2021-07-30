‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creator Hayden Schlossberg Snags $7.6M Pacific Palisades Pad

Having cut his showbiz teeth co-creating, writing, producing and/or directing the cult-favorite Harold & Kumar stoner-film franchise, which has hauled in nearly $100 million in worldwide box office on combined budgets of about $41 million, Hayden Schlossberg went on to co-write and direct the bawdy 2012 ensemble comedy American Reunion, the fourth installment of the hugely successful American Pie franchise, and to co-create, write, direct and produce the 2021 Emmy nominated Netflix series Cobra Kai, a continuation of The Karate Kid films. Next up for the master of low-brow comedy franchises is the upcoming fifth installment of the American Pie films, which he’s slated to write, direct and produce with his longtime professional partner Jon Hurwitz.

Schlossberg has now parlayed his growing string of successes, per tax records, into the almost $7.7 million purchase of a stately traditional home in Pacific Palisades that offers six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in almost 5,900-square-feet of unquestionably luxurious if somewhat generic living space.

Set on just over a quarter acre at the head of a horseshoe drive along the less expensive side of one of the seaside community’s premiere streets — homes on the other side of the street, such as those owned by Larry David and Ben Affleck, sit on a bluff with open views over the manicured greens of the Riviera Country Club — the traditional two-story home was built in the 1950s but expanded and remodeled in the late 1990s.

With gallons of snow-white paint on the walls, beautifully re-finished wheat-colored maple wood floors and a truckload of inoffensive furniture hauled in and staged for the selling process, the front door opens to an open plan living area where an L-shaped pony wall separates the entrance gallery from the dining room and living room, the latter of which has a fireplace between French doors to the backyard. Less formal family spaces include an upscale eat-in kitchen and an adjoining family room flooded with light thanks to several skylights and a floor-to-ceiling wall of paned windows. The half dozen bedrooms include a spacious main floor guest suite and a second-floor homeowner’s suite that offers a fireplace, balcony, fitted walk-in closet and huge bathroom slathered in the same buttery travertine as the kitchen and outfitted with two sinks, a steam shower and a garden tub.

Newly planted hedges will grow to ensure privacy from neighbors in the simply landscaped backyard that includes a large brick patio with outdoor fireplace and a lush sweep of fresh sod. Somewhat unusually for a home in this neck of the woods and in this price range, the property does not have a swimming pool.

The listing was held by Anthony Margulies of Amalfi Estates, while Schlossberg was repped by J. Tucker Elm at Douglas Elliman.

This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which features additional photos.