Donna Reed’s Former Palm Springs Home Hits the Market for $4.2M

The pool and outdoor entertaining area at the former home of Donna Reed in Palm Springs.

A home once owned by the Oscar-winning actress Donna Reed has hit the market in Palm Springs. Listed for $4.175 million and sitting on nearly three-quarters of an actress, the five-bedroom, 4,341-square-foot home is located in the celebrity enclave of Old Las Palmas.

According to Palm Springs Life magazine, the It’s a Wonderful Life and From Here to Eternity actress, who hosted The Donna Reed Show from 1958 to 1966, owned the house from 1966 to 70. Reed died in 1986 at age 64.

The house is a gated compound that includes a California Monterey-style two-story main house plus a detached two-bedroom guest house. Listed with Bill Coveny of Berkshire Hatahway HomeServices California Properties, the residence was completed in 1934 and designed by Pasadena architect Charles Matcham.

Details include a kitchen with a Bertazzooni range, walk-in pantry and wine refrigerator, and a primary suite with its own fireplace. The main rooms all open to a large pool-and-patio area with an outdoor bar. Recent upgrades to the house includes solar panels. The property also includes a fruit orchard and offers views of the surrounding mountains.

Known as The Donna Reed Estate, the property is one of many in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood that have been owned by stars. Celebrities who have lived or owned in the enclave over the years include Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Lena Horne, Katharine Hepburn, Clark Gable, Gene Autry and Liberace. In 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio paid $5.2 million in Old Las Palmas for The Dinah Shore Estate, a 7,000-square-foot home designed by architect Donald Wexler. First developed in the 1920s, Old Las Palmas includes nearly 300 homes all located on a former citrus grove.

Below, are more pictures of the Donna Reed Estate in Palm Springs.

Exterior of the California Monterey-style Donna Reed Estate. Mark Karlstrom/Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Entrance to the Donna Reed Estate in Palm Springs’ Old Las Palmas neighborhood. Mark Karlstrom/Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Living area inside The Donna Reed Estate. Mark Karlstrom/Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties