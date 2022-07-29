×
The Doors Drummer John Densmore’s Former Hollywood Hills Home Lists for $2.19M

The 1960s LA-based rock band used to rehearse in the Laurel Canyon home's downstairs garage, where neighbors would watch them play through the window.

8912 Appian Way
The former home of Doors drummer John Densmore in the Hollywood Hills Angelo Estrellado/Lifestyle Drone Los Angeles

Rock and roll lives on in the history of this Tudor-inspired 1938 home in Hollywood Hills. Previously owned by The Doors drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore, the home played host to band rehearsals downstairs in a room made from the garage. Led by frontman Jim Morrison, the LA-born 1960s band could be seen rehearsing through the windows, where neighbors would often watch them playing.

Tucked away in Laurel Canyon with views overlooking Los Angeles from downtown all the way to the Pacific Ocean, the 1,813 square foot residence sits on an 8,495 square foot lot with three bedrooms. Famous past neighbors of the canyon include old Hollywood movie stars such as Ginger Rogers, Errol Flynn, Laurence Olivier, and Mary Astor, as well as singers Carole King and Joni Mitchell.

Currently on the market for $2,199,000, the home is centrally located near Hollywood nightlife, with famous Sunset Strip boutiques, restaurants and historic LA spots such as The Comedy Store and Chateau Marmont are just down the hill.

The current seller is supervising sound editor Stephanie Flack, who is known for her work on films such as The Matrix Resurrections and Retribution. The home is listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties by agent Susan K. Sanford.

See more photos below.

Large wood deck with fire pit and grand eucalyptus tree Angelo Estrellado/Lifestyle Drone Los Angeles
8912 Appian Way House front Angelo Estrellado/Lifestyle Drone Los Angeles
·       The kitchen has been updated with modern appliances and an HVAC system. Angelo Estrellado/Lifestyle Drone Los Angeles
Living Room Angelo Estrellado/Lifestyle Drone Los Angeles
Sunroom with shimmering nighttime views of Los Angeles cityscape Angelo Estrellado/Lifestyle Drone Los Angeles

