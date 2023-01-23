Eiza Gonzalez Buys 110-Acre Ojai Compound for $4M

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez has purchased a 110-acre spread in Ojai, California, that offers sweeping views of the Topatopa Mountains, which are renowned for their “pink moment” at sunset.

The property is a compound comprising around 6,500 square feet of buildings. They include a light and airy 4,351-square-foot, three-bedroom main house, a 1,300-square-foot guest house, an art studio and a two-car garage.

Gonzalez’s purchase, which closed late last year for a price of $4 million, features a great room with 20-foot ceilings and French doors; a primary bedroom with its own French doors and a walk-in closet; and a primary bath with a steam shower and adjacent exercise room. In the kitchen are custom cabinets, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer and a Dacor double oven. On the property, which has its own well and solar panels, are fruit trees and an olive tree that has been used by a previous owner for harvesting fruit and bottling olive oil for friends and family.

Celebrities who own or have owned houses over the years in Ojai includes Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, Larry Hagman, Reese Witherspoon, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt , Diane Ladd, Rashida Jones and Ellen DeGeneres.

Gonzalez, who was born and raised in Mexico City, has starred in such films as Godzilla vs. Kong, I Care a Lot, Hobbs & Shaw and Baby Driver and on television in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and the teen telenovela Sueña conmigo.

The actress will next star in the hotly anticipated Netflix series 3 Body Problem, from Games of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Extrapolations opposite Meryl Streep, Forest Whitaker and Marion Cotillard, among other stars. She also has plans to star as Mexican star María Félix in a biopic directed by Matthew Heineman (Retrograde, A Private War).

Rosalie Zabilla of the Zabilla Group at Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent on the property and Maria De Luna of Koch Properties represented the buyer.

Scroll on for further photos of the property:

The great room. Upmarket Media

The property at dusk. Upmarket Media