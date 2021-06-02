Ellen DeGeneres Picks Up Revised Midcentury Bungalow Near Montecito’s Butterfly Beach

Now that Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running talk show will soon be permanently retired, it seems the stand-up veteran and TV host is looking to transition into full-time producing work. Back in March, the Louisiana native inked a multi-year deal with Discovery to create natural history content for the platform and Discovery Plus.

There’s also a transition of sorts happening on the real estate front, too. Back in April, DeGeneres officially cut her last remaining residential tie to Los Angeles — selling her Tudor-style Beverly Hills mansion for $45 million to a still-unidentified buyer. Now the 63-year-old and Portia De Rossi have begun gobbling up properties up north in Montecito, including a $49 million spread acquired from Dennis Miller last year and a $14.3 million ranch they recently bought back from Tinder founder Sean Rad, bringing the total value of homes they’ve owned to more than $450 million.

The couple has also dropped $2.9 million on a decidedly more petite estate, this one a two-bedroom, two-bath bungalow squirreled away just steps from Montecito’s blissful Butterfly Beach and the now-closed Four Seasons Resort the Biltmore. Privately hidden at the very end of a long driveway shared with three other homes — none of them owned by celebrities — the low-slung house offers about 1,700 square feet of living space.

Built in 1954 and described in the listing as a “single level contemporary jewel,” the structure has clearly seen extensive renovations over the years. Now a collection of rich materials and sun-drenched living spaces, the house and its nearly half-acre property have a decidedly Bali-esque vibe, with dozens of palms and other lush subtropical plantings scattered about.

Realtor.com

While interior photographs of are somewhat sparse, they do reveal that the glassy home boasts an open-concept living plan centered around a sleek kitchen. There are stainless appliances, a stone-topped center island, and custom cabinets trimmed in exotic wood, plus a vaulted ceiling with whitewashed exposed beams.

Immediately off the kitchen lies a petite guest bedroom; further down a hallway is the master wing, with a bedroom sporting large sliding doors opening to a spacious patio bordered by lush landscaping. The master bath offers a soaking tub and seamless access to a privately walled courtyard.

The property notably does not currently include a swimming pool, though the listing notes there is “plenty of room” for that “or a guesthouse.” However, the place is already equipped with high-tech acoustic fending for noise reduction, a big benefit given the property backs directly up to the local Santa Barbara train tracks, and bustling Highway 101 just beyond that.

Nancy Kogevinas at Berkshire Hathaway held the listing; Riskin Partners Group at Village Properties repped DeGeneres.

This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which features additional photos.