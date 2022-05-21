Looking to Buy in the Hamptons? Six Top Real Estate Names to Know

The pool at a Charles Gwathmey-designed home in Sagaponack, listed with Breitenbach for $27.9 million.

The always-coveted Hamptons have become even more in-demand over the past two years as buyers prioritized space, privacy and comfort during the pandemic. Inventory in the first quarter was down 41.5 percent year-over-year, while average prices were up nearly 25 percent, according to Douglas Elliman.

“Over the past two years, I have seen unprecedented activity from buyers looking for their piece of the exclusive East End lifestyle,” says Corcoran’s Susan Breitenbach. “With a dramatic lack of inventory, 2022 will certainly be an interesting year as one thing hasn’t changed — everyone wants a house in the Hamptons.”

SUSAN BREITENBACH

Corcoran Group

Breitenbach has handled sales for the likes of Christie Brinkley, and recently sold a Bridgehampton compound for close to $25 million.

CHRIS COLEMAN

Compass

Compass’ Coleman sold $225 million worth of Hamptons real estate in 2021, including Dick Cavett’s historic Tick Hall for $23.6 million, which was Montauk’s most expensive sale last year.

CHRISTOPHER BURNSIDE

Brown Harris Stevens

Burnside has an extensive roster of high-profile East End clients and recently listed developer David Walentas’ three-acre Southampton estate for $37 million.

ERICA GROSSMAN

Douglas Elliman

An award-winning top performer for Douglas Elliman, Grossman is known for landing some of the highest sales volumes — and most expensive sales — in the Hamptons in any given year. Among her current listings: a $34 million Southampton estate and a $55 million spread on East Hampton’s Lily Pond Lane.

CODY AND ZACH VICHINSKY

Bespoke Real Estate

Since launching their firm Bespoke Real Estate in 2014, brothers Cody and Zach Vichinsky have taken the market by storm. Last year, they recorded the highest-ever Hamptons sale (a $145 million deal in Southampton) and are currently repping a double waterfront estate asking $175 million.

