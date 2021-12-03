Inside ‘L Word’ Star Jamie Clayton’s “Colorful and Joyful” Los Angeles Apartment (Exclusive Photos)

“I’m really into design. I think if I wasn’t acting, this is what I would do for a living,” says the actress.

“Chaotic.” That’s how Jamie Clayton (L Word: Generation Q, Sense8) describes her L.A. apartment before she began working with interior designer and architect Davide Casaroli last year. “She’s very colorful and joyful,” says Casaroli, and her furnishings, collected by the actress over the years, reflected that.

But because there was so much “going on,” as the designer puts it, Casaroli decided to pare back the number of pieces in the apartment while also adding structure and grounding the living room with a large oval rug from Woven.

“She gave me so much freedom,” says Casaroli. “The main theme was using her great pieces, everything that she loves, everything that is a story to her, and then we made it more functional, and we created more seating in the living room, which I wanted to be one space with different sitting areas.” To create extra flow in the space, Casaroli moved Clayton’s blue, whimsically patterned Matthew Williamson for Duresta sofa away from the wall. “You can go around the sofa 360 degrees,” says the designer. The actress bought the couch in London at Harrods while filming Sense8. “It was a big splurge,” she says.

Other stand-out pieces include a bronze botanical sculpture by Kenneth Tilly (found at L.A.’s Mimi London showroom); a Lucite chair from Jeff Messerschmidt’s Pipeline Series (“That was a huge score for me,” says Clayton); a “classic” Saarinen tulip table and vintage swivel chairs reupholstered in a rich gray. “They are surprisingly comfortable,” says the actress.

Living room furnishings include a custom pink daybed by Davide Casaroli Design, Io Alabaster rug from Woven, reupholstered Milo Baughman-era swivel chairs, a bronze botanical sculpture by Kenneth Tilley (from Mimi London), silk drapery in a mustard hue, and a Matthew Williamson for Duresta couch. MICHAEL WELLS

Now, says Clayton (who next stars as Pinhead in Spyglass and Hulu’s reboot of Hellraiser), “your eye is drawn to specific pieces, not 20 different things. There was a flamboyance to my place that Davide helped refine. He had a beautiful way to make everything work together and tell an overall story.” Or, as Casaroli puts it, “I took her down a notch, and she took me three notches up.”

Jamie Clayton and interior designer Davide Casaroli Michael Wells

Clayton and Casaroli had been friends before working together; the two met in Los Angeles. “I had done season one of Sense8 and it hadn’t come out yet, and I’m a little workhorse and I don’t like having time off,” recalls Clayton, “and I took a job working at Moschino. I’m friends with [Moschino creative director] Jeremy [Scott] and they were opening up the Moschino shop on Beverly. And Davide came in shopping and we just completely hit off.” In addition to Moschino, Clayton notes that her favorite fashion labels include Dries van Noten and Maison Margiela. “Everything that Martin [Margiela] did was genius, and I love what [creative director] John [Galliano] is doing now. And Dries is amazing with his prints and this sort of flamboyant approach to clothes.”

Many of the artworks — including pieces by Zackary Drucker (self portait, above center), Josh Reames and Laura Krifka — were found at L.A.’s Luis De Jesus Gallery. “It’s really important to support working artists,” says Clayton. MICHAEL WELLS

Casaroli — who was born and grew up in Italy, where he studied architecture before moving to L.A. eight years ago — also served as the art curator for the project. “Jamie is an art collector, and we had a lot of fun. We went to different places in L.A., and we ended up working with the Luis De Jesus art gallery, a great gallery downtown. They have amazing artists and most of them are LGBTQ — and they really care about diversity, which is something that both me and Jamie love. Every single piece is powerful, from Zackary Drucker’s self-portrait in the living room to three pieces from Josh Reames. I love them a lot.”

Adds Clayton, “The one thing that I just think is really important is to support working artists. Art can be expensive, but there are ways to access art via Instagram. A lot of the art that I have in the apartment are artists that I found on Instagram or from friends in New York.”

Vintage table lamps and bed frame, Grand Arroyo nightstands from Mimi London, and artworks by Josh Reames decorate the bedroom. MICHAEL WELLS

An etagere holds dishware and books and a seating area includes a Jeff Messerschmidt Pipeline Series chair and a Patricia Urquiola side table by Moroso. Flowers by Gemma Sonego. MICHAEL WELLS

A breakfast nook includes a Saarinen tulip table by Knoll and vintage Alessandro Albrizzi MCM director’s chair. “The breakfast nook is my favorite spot of the house, the light comes in from the large window and reflects the Knoll tulip dining table. It’s a peaceful space with comfortable seating,” says Casaroli. MICHAEL WELLS

A version of this story first appeared in the Dec. 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.