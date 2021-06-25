Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Seek $16.75M for Encino Mansion

Last summer, amid the COVID-19 lockdowns and around the time they added a baby to their growing family, boy band royal and budding actor Joe Jonas and 2019 Emmy nominated “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner hoisted their 3,000-square-foot three-bedroom and three-bath condo in downtown Manhattan’s trendy Nolita neighborhood on the market at $6.5 million. The price was soon and considerably chopped to $5.9 million and, at the tail end of the year, slashed again to $5.4 million, a notable but presumably weatherable bit below the slightly more than $5.6 million the pecuniarily blessed couple paid in March 2018.

Now, with a Manhattan condo that no one seems to want, at least at a price they’re willing to accept, the Turner-Joneses have taken it off the market and, as was first tittered about by the property gossips at The Wall Street Journal, tossed their fashionably appointed mansion in L.A.’s ever more popular and expensive Encino community up for sale at an attention getting $16.75 million.

The sky-high asking price makes it not only the most expensive house currently available on the open market in Encino, it also represents a hefty bump above the $14.1 million the couple shelled out for the then newly built estate only about 1.5 years ago, shortly after their two weddings, the first an under-the-radar affair in Las Vegas and the other a more elegant, star-studded event at the Le Château de Tourreau near the Provençal town of Avignon in the south of France.

Set on almost an acre of groomed grounds, secured behind high gates and fortified by a comprehensive security system, the roughly 15,000-square-foot home was designed by Jae Omar Design with a sophisticated blend of natural woods and imported stone used in a contemporary manner. According to listings held by Carl Gambino of Compass, there are nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus three powder rooms, between the sprawling L-shaped main house and the two-story entertainment pavilion/guest house.

Pared back and modern with familiar architectural shapes, the tri-gabled front of the house is accented with vertical wood planks, while a pair of stone foo dogs guard the solid wood front door that floats in a two-story wall of glass held in place between whitewashed brick volumes.

Redfin

Lustrous, variegated walnut floorboards in the huge double-height entrance gallery run throughout most of the house; The flannel-grey marble fireplace in the formal sitting room is enhanced by a pair olive-colored velvet sofas; And a floor-to-ceiling wall of glass is all that separates the formal dining room from a climate-controlled walk-in wine vault.

In the family room, a book-matched grey-marble fireplace column stands between floor-to-ceiling wood storage boxes, and full-height panels of glass vanish into the walls to merge indoor and outdoor living and entertainment spaces.

The main kitchen is open over a long island where a single plank of polished wood with a raw edge serves as a seven-seat snack bar. There’s also a second prep kitchen for larger scale events as well as an informal dining space that spills out to an outdoor dining area through disappearing walls of glass.

A second family room on the upper floor includes a fireplace and direct access to a large terrace that overlooks the swimming pool. Some of the guest and family bedrooms in the main house open to balconies and all off them, per marketing materials, have deluxe private bathrooms.

The master bedroom feels like a five-star treehouse with leafy views into the surrounding treetops through huge expanses of windows that slip in the walls. A fireplace anchors the sitting area, the custom-fitted walk-in closet and dressing room is perfect for a couple of red carpet regulars, and the spa-style bath is bathed in earth tone stone tile work with a huge open shower space and a freestanding soaking tub.

The main house also includes a well-equipped gym that opens to the backyard and a plush screening room.

The ground floor of the two-story entertaining and guest pavilion has been transformed into a pub-like lounge complete with red brick walls, a vintage bar and a pool table. There’s also a humidor, a fog machine, disco lights and a hidden DJ station. Upstairs contains guest quarters.

Shielded by tall fences and mature landscaping with an ancient oak tree that arches over the swimming pool and spa, the resort-style backyard has a couple of comfortably furnished lounging areas, an outdoor kitchen, lots of evergreen faux-grass that incorporates a putting green, and an outdoor projector for al fresco movie nights.

This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which features additional photos.