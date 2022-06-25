×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Johnny Cash’s Former Home, Listed for $1.8M, Includes Original Turntable

The singer built the house, located in Ventura County, California, in 1961, complete with custom wood built-ins, a black commode and ceilings imbued with glitter.

8736 Nye Road in Ventura, the
8736 Nye Road in Ventura, the former home of Johnny Cash Courtesy of Mark Corcoran for Douglas Elliman Realty

Back in 1961, Johnny Cash and his then-wife Vivian built a home tucked into the hills in Ventura County, California, overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs. The ranch-style 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom residence was built to the singer’s specifications and included everything from a wall-mounted turntable to custom wood built-ins in the kitchen and living room.

Lazy loaded image
An original wall-mounted turntable inside Johnny Cash’s former home Zach Brown for Douglas Elliman Realty

Now, the double-gabled house, which is set on nearly six acres not far from the Ojai Valley, has come to market for $1.795 million, listed by its current owner (who purchased the house in 2003 for $739,000, according to The Wall Street Journal). Many of Cash’s original details have been preserved, including painted ceilings imbued with glitter, a curved brick fireplace in the family room and an intercom system. The house also includes a wood-paneled studio where Cash wrote his songs.

Related Stories

Los Angeles Neighborhood
Lifestyle

What Supporters and Critics Say About 2022 California Law Permitting More Duplexes

Hackman Capital Partners’ 888 Douglas St., where Beyond Meat is a tenant, occupies 30 acres in El Segundo.
Lifestyle

High Rises Are Out, Campuses Are In as L.A. Office Real Estate Market Recovers

According to the listing information, local lore has it that Cash was known for sometimes setting up speakers on the hill outside his house and “playing concerts for the townspeople down below.” The early ’60s, though, was a dark period though in Cash’s life. The singer, who was falling deeper into drugs at the time, “stopped coming home for months at a time and struck up affairs with other women,” according to an account in the Los Angeles Times.

Also according to the listing information, the couple had “distinct his-and-her [primary] bedroom suites … The suites showcase their personalities: stark original period wallpaper and dark-tiled shower in ‘his’ bathroom contrast sharply with the pastel feminine sensibility in ‘hers’. Even Johnny’s famous black commode remains intact.” The couple divorced in 1966.

The house’s grounds include live oaks, an outdoor BBQ area and a swimming pool and pool house, plus corrals. It’s listed with Adam McKaig and Melissa Borders of Douglas Elliman.

Scroll further for additional photos of the Johnny Cash residence.

Lazy loaded image
Cash’s former office where he wrote songs Zach Brown for Douglas Elliman Realty
Lazy loaded image
Interior of Johnny Cash’s former residence in Casitas Springs, California Zach Brown for Douglas Elliman Realty
Lazy loaded image
Johnny Cash house Zach Brown for Douglas Elliman Realty
Lazy loaded image
Johnny Cash house interior Zach Brown for Douglas Elliman Realty
Lazy loaded image
Cash’s former home sits on nearly six acres. Zach Brown for Douglas Elliman Realty
Lazy loaded image
The kitchen includes original built-ins. Zach Brown for Douglas Elliman Realty
Lazy loaded image
Original curved fireplace in the family room Zach Brown for Douglas Elliman Realty
Lazy loaded image
One of five bedrooms Zach Brown for Douglas Elliman Realty

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad