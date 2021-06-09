Kate Winslet Gets $5.3 Million for Manhattan Penthouse

It took about six months and, in the end, she accepted a discounted sale price of $5.3 million on a nearly $5.7 million asking price, but award-winning Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet has shed her duplex penthouse condo in Manhattan’s artsy and affluent West Chelsea Arts District. The sale was first yammered about by the eagle-eyed property gossips at the New York Post. A few quick tabulations on the abacus suggest that with improvement expenses and real estate fees factored in Winslet didn’t make much, if any, profit on the just over 3,000-square-foot urban aerie that she and now ex-husband, Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, picked up nearly 17 years ago for $4.995 million. Tax records show Winslet bought out Mendes in 2012.

The loft-like four-bedroom and 3.5-bath home, which Winslet previously floated as a rental at $30,000 per month, features 13-foot ceilings, whitewashed wide plank oak floors and more than two dozen over-sized windows that frame wrap-around city views. Monthly taxes and common charges ring up to almost $7,200 per month according to digital listings held by a handful of Douglas Elliman agents: Lindsay Barton Barrett, Cristina Criado, Christina Abad and Bradley Rodenberg.

At more than 1,100 square feet, the nearly 47-foot-long and 24-foot-wide great room is all by itself larger than most one- and many two-bedroom apartments in lower Manhattan and includes a full wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a fireplace and a simple and high-end open-concept kitchen fitted with butcher block counter tops on custom milled wooden cabinets. Three downstairs bedrooms include the primary suite that comprises a walk-in closet and an updated vintage-style bathroom zhuzhed up with a Venetian glass chandelier, a classic claw-footed soaking tub and a tiled shower. Upstairs, a spacious den with walk-in closet and attached bath make it suitable as a deluxe fourth bedroom. French doors open the sunny space to an approximately 1,700-square-foot wrap-around roof deck.

Tax records and other online resources indicate Winslet, now married to Edward Abel Smith, a nephew to billionaire Richard Branson who formerly went by the name Ned Rocknroll, has owned a 25-acre getaway in the Catskill Mountains, 130-some miles north of Manhattan, for nearly ten years. However, the Titanic star lives primarily in the U.K. where she presides over a multi-acre waterfront spread near the scenic seaside community of West Wittering, Sussex, about 90 miles outside London, that she reportedly acquired in 2011 for somewhere around its £3.25 million asking price.

