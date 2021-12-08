Kirk Douglas Estate, Listed for $7.5M, Includes Personal Walk of Fame (Exclusive)

The Beverly Hills home owned by iconic actor Kirk Douglas and his wife Ann — who passed away within months of each other in 2020 and 2021, each in their 100s — has hit the market. Listed with Rochelle Atlas Maize of Nourmand & Associates for $7.495 million, the four-bedroom, 4,648-square-foot residence includes a one-of-a-kind feature: a sort of personal Hollywood Walk of Fame in the garden which is made up of stepping stones that were personally autographed by a cavalcade of legendary movie stars.

“Kirk and Ann Douglas loved to entertain. When they would host dinner parties, they would ask their friends to sign their names in concrete stepping stones,” says Atlas Maize of how the pathway came about.

A stepping stone autographed by Milton Berle, Ray Milland and Dean Martin on the Douglas Estate. Noel Kleinman Real Estate Photography

The stones — dubbed the “Stars of Beverly Hills” — will be included in the sale of the one-story traditional-style residence, built in 1921 and located at 805 N. Rexford Drive in a central location in the flats of Beverly Hills. The 15,503-square-foot lot also includes a two-story detached guesthouse, pool and spa, and mature trees offering full privacy in the garden. Each of the four bedrooms is en suite and there are five baths.

In total, there are 22 stones and they include autographs by the following: Milton Berle, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Ronald Reagan, Lucille Ball, George Burns, Gracie Allen, Elizabeth Taylor, Eddie Fisher, Jack Nicholson, Jane Fonda, Warren Beatty, Charlton Heston, Natalie Wood, Barbra Streisand, Polly Bergen, Henry Fonda, Angie Dickinson, Tony Curtis, Robert Taylor, Janet Leigh, Ricardo Montalban, Eric Douglas, Barbara Rush, Edward G. Robinson, Roger Moore, Rosalind Russell, Robert Stack, James Mason, Cyd Charisse, Shirley MacLaine, Jack Benny, Mary Livingstone, Hugh O’Brian, Jack Lemmon, Joanna and Sidney Poitier, Elizabeth Montgomery, Burt Lancaster, Edie Adams. There are also autographs by Kirk’s sons, Michael Douglas, Eric Douglas, Joel Douglas and Peter Douglas.

Kirk Douglas, the star of Spartacus who was nominated for three Oscars in his career (for Lust for Life, The Bad and the Beautiful and Champion), died in 2020 at age 103. His wife Ann, to whom he was married for more than 60 years, died in April of this year at age 102.

Scroll further for additional photos of the Douglas Estate.

The Douglas Estate. Noel Kleinman Real Estate Photography

One of the autographed stepping stones on the Douglas Estate. Noel Kleinman Real Estate Photography

The pool on the Douglas Estate. Noel Kleinman Real Estate Photography

Stepping stones on the Douglas Estate. Noel Kleinman Real Estate Photography

The Douglas Estate Noel Kleinman Real Estate Photography

Autographed star stepping stones on the Douglas Estate Noel Kleinman Real Estate Photography

The Douglas Estate Noel Kleinman Real Estate Photography

Autographed stepping stones on the Douglas Estate. Noel Kleinman Real Estate Photography