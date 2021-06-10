Kourtney Kardashian Drops $12 Million at La Quinta’s Madison Club

It was first reported in the New York Post, and now property records do indeed confirm that reality TV meme queen Kourtney Kardashian has thrown down exactly $12 million at the Madison Club in La Quinta, an exclusive golf club and gated community known for its high-profile clientele. Current Madison Club residents are a who’s-who collection of celebrities and business moguls that include Kris Jenner, Irving Azoff, Cindy Crawford, Nike’s Phil Knight, L.A. Fitness founder Louis Welch, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Built on speculation by developer Richard Doan and completed this year, the mansion has a squared-off and rather squat façade with few windows — probably a good thing, given the blazing Palm Desert sun — and a locked gate that opens into a sprawling courtyard with palm trees and a fire pit. There are more palm trees and drought-tolerant plantings in the front yard, along with the deep emerald gleam of artificial turf.

The front door opens directly into the so-called great room, which spans the entire length of the home and features mesmerizing northwestern views of the Santa Rosa Mountains through walls of glass. There’s a convenient wet bar with quartz countertops, plus a wine room and kitchen (not pictured) with top-of-the-line finishes and appliances.

Per the listing, the house was sold fully furnished, so Kardashian and her current squeeze Travis Barker will enjoy a variety of mostly neutral decor. In addition to comfy-looking armchairs, a private office boasts its own flatscreen TV, while the bedroom has enough space for a sitting area and head-on views of the mountains. Disappearing walls of glass seamlessly blur the line between indoors and out.

Richard Doan Construction

Undoubtedly the property’s pièce de résistance is the enormous backyard swimming pool. Infinity-edged and flanked by three towering palm trees on either site, the watery showpiece points directly at the snowcapped mountain peaks in the distance — like a sort of watery middle finger. Naturally, this showstopping amenity is perfect for Kardashian to share her sunbathing photos with 126 million Instagram followers.

And for not-inconsiderable monthly HOA fees of $1,485, Madison Club residents have access to an exclusive array of amenities, including a private clubhouse, five-star dining, and concierge services. There are also “wellness pursuits,” as the community’s official website puts it, with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and spa amenities available to owners.

Kardashian, 41, has long primarily resided in the Calabasas’ Estates at the Oaks enclave, which is a gated community within another gated community. Her lavishly contemporary manor was designed by prominent architect Richard Landry, originally built for retired NFL superstar Keyshawn Johnson, renovated by designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, and was photographed and filmed for Architectural Digest in 2016.

Glen Cassell at Madison Club Properties held the La Quinta listing.

This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which features additional photos.