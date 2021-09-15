Meet L.A. Real Estate’s Rising Stars

Six emerging heavy hitters on the Hollywood real estate scene — Aaron Kirman Group’s Dalton Gomez, RE/MAX’s Shavonda Hill, Compass’ Lily Harfouche, The Agency’s Cooper Mount and Douglas Elliman duo Learka Bosnak and Heather T. Roy — all emphasize one marker of success in the business: discretion.

Hill, who represented Kenya Barris in two transactions this year, has established herself as a go-to for high-profile buyers through word-of-mouth. “A lot of them want privacy and anonymity for where they’re buying,” Hill says of her celebrity clients. “If this is where their kids are going to be laying their heads, they don’t want everybody to know that.”

Harfouche — who recently sold to Pink, along with star couple Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson — agrees: “I prefer to be as much of a secret agent as possible. Whether you’re a celebrity or not, buying a home is such an intimate experience.”

A Malibu native, Mount is still riding the wave of the quarantine beach-town boom, as he anticipates a record $100 million in sales for 2021.

“The lease market exploded when no one was able to get out of town,” Mount says of the pandemic’s effects. “That boosted everything.”

For Roy and Bosnak — business partners since 2006 — their clients have come to seek what they refer to as “co-primary homes,” or vacation spots turned permanent residencies.

“A beach house all of a sudden was a primary [home], along with a place in the city,” Roy says. The pair has recently found new homes, per public records, for Nahnatchka Khan, Julie Plec, Stephany Folsom and Zuri Hall.

Gomez, husband of Ariana Grande, started out working under the tutelage of big-time agent Aaron Kirman and has since struck his own deals with stars like Ella Mai and Justin Bieber. But like his peers, Gomez relies on his reputation. “I’m not really one to market myself,” he says. “I try to go above and beyond for all my clients, and that translates into referral business.”

