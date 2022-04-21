Madonna Selling Hidden Hills Mansion for $26 Million a Year After Buying It From The Weeknd

That didn’t last long. Just a little over a year after buying a nine-bedroom home in Hidden Hills, California, from The Weeknd for $19.3 million, Madonna has decided to hoist the residence back onto the market.

The music artist has listed the property for $25.995 million — a big jump from what she paid last April — according to the Multiple Listing Service. Located in a guard-gated area set on nearly 3 acres, the estate includes a barn with a newly built gym and dance/Pilates studio, a natural amenity for the perennially fit singer.

The redwood-dotted property includes the main house and a two-bedroom guest house. It comprises 12,500 square feet of living space with 11 bathrooms, a two-story wall of windows leading into the foyer, a home theater, a music lounge, a great room with an indoor/outdoor bar, and an adjacent outdoor living room. Seven bedrooms are en suite, and the primary bedroom offers two closets, a steam shower and a stone bath.

Other features include a driveway lined with olive trees, a full-size basketball court, an outdoor kitchen and a zero-edge saltwater pool with a hot tub that can accommodate 10 people.

Before selling it to Madonna, The Weeknd owned the property for almost four years, purchasing the estate in 2017 for $18.2 million. He first listed it in 2020 for $25 million before dropping the price to just under $22 million, according to Dirt.com.

Madonna has listed the property with Trevor Wright of The Beverly Hills Estates, who also represented the singer in her purchase of the property last April. He could not be reached for comment.