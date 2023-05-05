Matt Stone’s Former Venice House Hits the Market for $6.5M (Exclusive)

A Venice house once owned by 'South Park's' Matt Stone is on the market for $6.5 million.

Located in a residential neighborhood of Venice known as the Silver Triangle, the contemporary-modern house sits on a nearly 7,500-square-foot corner double lot, with just over 3,000 square feet of interior space.

“It’s in this very coveted area of Venice that’s very quiet and serene. There’s not much traffic whether car or foot,” says The Agency’s Billy Rose, who holds the listing. He adds, “What makes this property unique is that it’s like the tip of a peninsula, surrounded essentially by three streets. There’s just one neighbor to the rear; it only shares one property line. So it gets tremendous light and it’s extremely private.”

The current owner remodeled the interior of the house after buying it from Stone, giving it more of a Danish Modern-inspired contemporary feel. Design details include polished and stained concrete floors; wooden posts and beams; doors and windows in European mahogany imported from 135-year-old Germany company Tischler und Sohn; and handmade, custom kitchen tiles by San Francisco potter Mary Mar Keenan.

Downstairs, there’s a chef’s kitchen, dining area and two living areas, which all look out on the property’s gardens. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, each with an en-suite bath. There’s also a generously sized three-car garage, which has a full bathroom and which could be turned into an art studio or office or even guest house, according to Rose.

The former home of Matt Stone in Venice. Albert Azouz

“You could take the space in the garage and convert that into an ADU. I’m told there was engineering so that you could add a second story. That would be like almost 30 percent additional square footage,” says Rose, adding that the lot also has space for off-street, uncovered parking.

The home’s kitchen includes custom tiles made in a collaboration with ceramicist Mary Mar Keenan. Albert Azouz

The grounds include an outdoor kitchen and hot tub, fruit trees, tall perimeter walls and gates offering privacy.

Stone sold the house in May of 2020 for $3.462 million, after first putting it on the market in January of that year for $4.495 million, according to Dirt.com.

The backyard garden of the house in Venice’s Silver Triangle. Albert Azouz

The Silver Triangle neighborhood — which is walkable to Venice’s Abbot Kinney area of shops and restaurants — is where a house featured on the David Duchovny show Californication and in the film Adaptation sold for a then-record $14.6 million in 2017.

Also in the Silver Triangle: Just this past March, YouTube star Cody Ko sold a four-bedroom house on a 5,000-square-foot lot in the neighborhood for $4.3 million, while also buying a house in Malibu once owned by Reese Witherspoon for $7.7 million.