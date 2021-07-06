Azria Estate, Once Owned by Sidney Sheldon, Hits the Market for $85M

Qualifying as one of the most expensive listings in Los Angeles area, the Azria Estate has hit the market for $85 million. At 30,000 square feet, the 60-room house — owned by fashion designer Lubov Azria, wife of the late designer Max Azria, founder of BCBG Max Azria — sits on three acres and includes 17 bedrooms and 22 baths.

Located at 10250 Sunset Boulevard in Holmby Hills, it was originally designed by iconic L.A. architect Paul R. Williams, who in 1923 became the first Black member of the American Institute of Architects and who was known for his grand homes for Hollywood royalty such as Barbara Stanwyck, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball and Tyrone Power. Williams also designed Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills and the Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Building in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood.

Known as Maison du Soleil, the Holmby Hills property was built in 1939 by Williams for Amos ‘n’ Andy star Charles Correll for $70,000. The Paul R Williams Project website describes the two-story white brick residence as, at the time of completion, “a twelve-thousand-square-foot, fifteen-room modernized Georgian Colonial house. According to the new book Paul R. Williams: Master Architects of Southern California 1920-1940, “Williams surrounded the living room fireplace with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, created a curvaceous bar in the playroom, and added a dramatic staircase to the property, which also included a four-car garage, swimming pool, and tennis courts.”

The Azria Estate in Holmby Hills. Anthony Barcelo

Academy Award-winning writer, producer and novelist Sidney Sheldon — the creator of The Patty Duke Show, I Dream of Jeannie and Hart to Hart — purchased the estate in 1978 and is said to have doubled the size of the house.

The Azrias bought it in 2005 for $14.4 million. The couple — bringing a contemporary design sense to the classical architecture — made their own additions to the home and redesigned it with features such as a silver-leaf ceiling in the dining room, a domed poker room with a gold-leaf ceiling, and a green onyx-lined bathroom. In 2015, the Wall Street Journal wrote that the Azrias “spent about $30 million gut-renovating the house.”

Anthony Barcelo

Douglas Friedman

The property — which has been listed at various times since 2015, when it also was put on the market for $85 million — includes a Moroccan-style pool house with a hammam that features heated marble floors and walls; secret doorways including one in the poker room that’s hidden behind a bookshelf; five gardens including Japanese- and French-inspired areas; a greenhouse; and a glass-walled tennis court with a stadium viewing box. There’s also a 6,000-square-foot movie theater, designed by Sheldon and including an attached catering kitchen.

The Azria Estate is co-listed by Tomer Fridman of The Fridman Group and Mick Partridge of The Partridge Estates.

Last year, Serge Azria (brother of Max Azria) and his wife Florence sold a different Paul Williams home, located in Bel Air, for $24 million that had once been owned by actress Jane Wyatt and later by talent manager-turned-home renovator Sandy Gallin.

A floor-to-ceiling chandelier in the entry way is made of 150,000 crystals. Douglas Friedman

Douglas Friedman

Douglas Friedman

Douglas Friedman

Douglas Friedman