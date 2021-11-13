Megaproducer Ryan Murphy Spends Big for Cliff May-Designed Equestrian Ranch

Hollywood’s $300 million man has been consolidating his real estate holdings over the last couple of years. Last fall, busy showrunner Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Glee, Nip/Tuck, Ratched, 9-1-1) sold his longtime Laguna Beach vacation home for $10.7 million to an obviously wealthy but non-famous couple. And earlier this year, he unloaded his longtime Beverly Hills main residence for $16.3 million, selling to fellow producer David Zander. (For what it’s worth, Zander has already flipped that same 90210 house, off-market, for $16.5 million to hedge fund manager Seth Wunder.)

Now Murphy is refocusing his attentions on growing his Brentwood property portfolio. Eight years ago, he bought a $9 million mansion in the bucolic Sullivan Canyon neighborhood pocket; after years of costly renovations, he’s finally moved into that Mediterranean-style structure. Last year, he paid Ari Emanuel $6.5 million for the much smaller house next door, which has since been demolished. And just last month, the prolific TV show creator dropped another $7.2 million to buy a renovated horse ranch that’s only a half-mile up the road from his $15.5+ million main compound.

Located deep in Sullivan Canyon and originally designed by oft-heralded architect Cliff May, the house appears quite modest from the street — a tribute to its humble 1970s ranch roots. Inside, however, the skylit place is freshly redone and flaunts 4,000 square feet of open-plan living space. There are modern amenities aplenty, with high-end stainless appliances in the kitchen, a spa-style bathroom in the primary suite, and wide-plank hardwood floors throughout. Renovated last year, the property last sold in 2019 for $5.2 million.

The half-acre lot also includes three horse stalls and is trotting distance from the community’s riding rings. Out back, a flagstone patio surrounds the in-ground pool and spa, and there’s an al fresco dining area serviced by a built-in BBQ and pizza oven. Also on the premises is a newly-built ADU with its own kitchenette; while the property doesn’t appear to have a garage, there are off-street parking spaces for at least four cars.

Estately

Indiana native Murphy, 56, first came to Tinseltown prominence in the early 2000s after creating Nip/Tuck, which ran for 100 episodes. Subsequent mega-hits like Glee and American Horror Story cemented his status as one of the modern era’s most successful producers, and led to the inking of his 2018 Netflix contract, the biggest development deal in television history. On the personal front, Murphy has been married to photographer David Miller since 2012; the couple have three children.

