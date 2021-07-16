‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Buys Meghan Trainor’s Toluca Lake Estate

While Julie Bowen still awaits a buyer for her snazzy Thornton Abell-designed midcentury modern in Laurel Canyon, the Modern Family star isn’t resting on her proverbial laurels — records reveal she’s already acquired a substantially larger new house, this one a celeb-pedigreed estate in Toluca Lake. The $6 million property was sold by Grammy-winning singer Meghan Trainor.

Back in 2016, the “All About That Bass” star paid nearly $5 million for the five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home, which was also once owned by now-divorced actors Megan Fox and Brian Green. The single-story sprawler, which underwent a significant remodel and expansion just before Trainor’s ownership tenure, also once served as Bing Crosby’s “carriage house,” which the legendary entertainer owned from 1936 — the year it was built — until 1943.

Resting on almost an acre of flat land, hidden away from the street by a long, gated driveway that feeds into a motor court and three-car garage, the modern farmhouse-inspired home is shaded by mature oak and olive trees. There are 7,000-plus square feet of living space chock full of upgraded amenities — from a gourmet kitchen sporting a trio of Bosch dishwashers and dual Wolf ovens, to a paneled library that doubles as a media room. A treehouse-like loft space atop the garage is ideal as a home office, while the backyard hosts two guest structures: one holding a cutting-edge recording studio/dance space and the other a fully equipped gym.

The home’s open-plan layout is highlighted by a kitchen/family room area with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings that opens, via sliding pocket doors, to the backyard. Formal dining and living rooms are separated by a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, while the sumptuous master retreat offers a large closet and spa-like bath. Also outdoors are a charmingly vine-encrusted al fresco dining area, and a pool and spa nestled alongside an expansive lawn.

Just in case you’re wondering, Trainor is far from homeless. Late last year, she and husband Daryl Sabara splashed out $6.6 million for a massive Encino mansion that’s fit for a rockstar. Her Toluca Lake listing was held by Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland, with Bowen repped by Beth Styne of Coldwell Banker.

This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which features additional photos.