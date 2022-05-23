×
The Hollywood Reporter Announces The New York Power Broker Awards

The inaugural May 25 event will honor the top NYC real estate agents with awards in seven categories including penthouse sale of the year.

Greenwich Village’s Les Trois Chevaux restaurant,
Greenwich Village's Les Trois Chevaux restaurant, opened in 2020 by chef Angie Mar.

On May 25, The Hollywood Reporter will launch the New York Power Broker Awards with a ceremony at Les Trois Chevaux restaurant in the West Village. An East Coast counterpart to the first annual Los Angeles Power Broker Awards (which debuted in 2021), the NYC event will include a dinner honoring the elite sellers who made THR‘s 2022 Top New York Real Estate Agents list, followed by a presentation of awards in seven categories. The evening is co-hosted with The Society Group, a luxury real estate PR firm, and sponsored by Vesta Home, an interior design and home staging company.

The categories and nominees are:

POWER BROKERS OF NEW DEVELOPMENT (for sales in new builds): Douglas Elliman’s Eklund | Gomes Team, Serhant’s Ryan Serhant, Compass’ Leonard Steinberg

PENTHOUSE SALE OF THE YEAR AWARD (for the sale of a significant PH): Corcoran’s Carrie Chiang, Compass’ Hudson Advisory Team, Corcoran’s Deborah Kern

AGENT OF HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE (for an agent who puts special care into deals at venerated buildings): Corcoran’s Deborah Grubman, Dolly Lenz Real Estate’s Dolly Lenz, The Modlin Group’s Adam Modlin

CELEBRITY PROPERTY PORTFOLIO (to a trusted agent of Hollywood clients): Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black, Compass’ Nick Gavin, Corcoran’s Steve Gold

POWER BROKERS OF BILLIONAIRES’ ROW (for sales activity in the super-luxury residential skyscraper area just south of Central Park): Douglas Elliman’s The Alexander Team, Serhant’s Tamir Shemesh

STRATOSPHERIC SALE AWARD (for a major single sale): Carrie Chiang; Douglas Elliman’s Ryan Stenta and Compass’ Jason Haber; Eklund | Gomes; Adam Modlin

RISING STAR NEW YORK (to an up-and-coming power broker): Compass’ Ian Slater, Douglas Elliman’s McKenzie Ryan, Serhant’s Maggie Wu

The New York Power Broker Awards are chosen by THR editors and based on sales numbers and the prestige of properties listed and sold.

