Nigel Lythgoe, Ken Warwick List Paso Robles Winery for $22M

From reality TV to winemaking, American Idol creators Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick are ready to move on to their next venture.
After purchasing a 164-acre Paso Robles farm house in 2005, the producing duo tore down the old structure, thus creating what now stands as Villa San-Juliette (VSJ). Reminiscent of Italian wine country, VSJ is tucked away into the renowned Paso Robles region in Central California — a three-hour drive from San Francisco or Los Angeles, respectively.
Following his work on American Idol, Lythgoe went on to co-create the dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance, which recently wrapped its 17th season. Earlier this year, it was announced that Lythgoe would not be returning as a judge.
With five-star lodging accommodations, private pool access, wine tasting room and panoramic views of the surrounding vineyard, Villa San-Juliette has become a premier wedding and events destination in the region.
In its time as a winery, Villa San Juliette has produced award-winning wines, with a capability of producing 30,000 cases per year. Home to 12 wine varietals, the villa comes equipped with Bordeaux and Rhone-style grapes growing on the property.
It’s a rare listing, as vineyards of this size don’t hit the market too often. Currently priced at $22 million, the property is listed from Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills by agents Brianna Deutsch and Paul Margolis.
See more photos below.
