When Dad Is Also the Architect: How ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Director Will Gluck’s Home Build Became a Family Affair

Will Gluck's two-level house has a rooftop rainwater capture system (to provide landscape irrigation) and is completely solar-powered. "The roof is designed to put as many solar panels on as we could without them being visible. The problem with solar is it's so damn ugly," says architect Peter Gluck, Will's dad. Landscape design by Hoerr Schaudt.

Architect Peter Gluck — whose New York-based firm, Gluck+, recently completed an expansion of Queens’ Kaufman Astoria Studios — built his first house in the mid-’60s for his own parents. “It’s still there,” says Peter of the vacation home in Westhampton, New York. “I built it myself with a friend, with my own hands.”

More than 50 years later, one of his newest projects is for family as well: a new home with sweeping views for his son Will Gluck, the director of the recently released Sony animated film Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and Will’s wife, writer Trista Gladden, and their two teenage daughters. “We always knew that we wanted my dad to design us a house, and we knew we would trust him in the design process, because, A) he’s excellent, and B) he was making a house for his kid’s family. He was very emotional. Another bonus was every time he came out [to the site], he got to see the grandkids,” says Will. The family moved in just before the start of the pandemic.

Will Gluck and his wife, Trista Gladden, with their dog Poki at their home, which has views of the Hollywood sign and Universal Studios. “Harry Potter World is, like, right directly in our view. It’s very L.A.,” says Gluck. Monica Orozco

Peter Gluck Julia Hembree Smith

Completed in 2019, the striking solar-powered residence is a feat of structural design. The artfully pitched roof is held up by 16 steel columns, while not a single one of the exterior walls is load-bearing. Peter says that his concept for the 7,500-square-foot design came to him within 15 minutes of first seeing the property, located on a steep site that had been “listed as unbuildable for a period of time,” says the architect.

Gluck+ designed seating and rugs for the living area, in consultation with interior designer Anne Kaplan of Insight Environmental Design; a TV, hidden behind panels, is above the fireplace. Courtesy Here and Now Agency/Paul Vu

“Conceptually, the house is a roof with a New York-style loft space underneath it. It just looks like a glass pavilion,” says Peter, adding that the design was also partly inspired by “the simplicity” of 1950s Case Study Houses.

“The secret sauce,” continues Peter, “is the fact that there’s a whole house downstairs that you are not aware of when you first come to it.” Indeed, the terrazzo-floored upstairs features an open plan that functions intimately for the family — “We eat all our meals together at the counter [in the kitchen],” says Will — and can also easily accommodate entertaining. The lower level, meanwhile, has four bedrooms, plus two offices, a lounge and screening room. “The lower level takes care of all the really private aspects of living,” says Peter.

The counter area next to the kitchen, where the family eats most of their meals. Courtesy Here and Now Agency/Paul Vu

The Gluck family is close-knit. Will’s brother Thomas Gluck is an architect as well as a partner at Gluck+. “When the two boys were really young,” recalls Peter, “one of my sons [Thomas] would spend all his time making building blocks and the other one [Will] would be making puppet shows.” Adds Will, “When we were young, we were not allowed to watch television.” (Mom Carol Gluck is a professor of history at Columbia University.)

The screening room, where a portion of Peter Rabbit 2 was edited. Courtesy Here and Now Agency/Paul Vu.

Will ­— who says he’s kind of the “black sheep” of the family for striking out into entertainment — started in the biz as a TV writer and later became a feature director with such films as Easy A, Friends With Benefits and Annie. Through his Olive Bridge Entertainment, he’s also an executive producer of TV series including Netflix’s Sneakerheads, Hulu’s Woke and Disney+’s Encore.

A den-like area on the lower level. Gluck’s firm both designs and builds all its projects, a rarity in the architecture field. “To be a writer-director-producer is similar to being a design-build architect because every step of the way, you’re in charge of it,” says Will. “I definitely learned that from my dad.” Courtesy Here and Now Agency/Paul Vu

Beyond architecture, Will and his dad share another connection: Peter has appeared in cameo roles in every one of his son’s films and TV series, under the antic stage name Lance Kerfuffle. Jokes Will of his dad’s performances, “I always say, ‘He cuts together great.’ ” Interjects Peter, “I have a SAG card. I keep trying to get a bigger role.”

A downstairs hallway connects the bedrooms. “There’s a ton of storage all over,” says Peter. Courtesy Here and Now Agency/Paul Vu.

This story first appeared in the June 23 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.