×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Producer Jonathan King Lists Double-Lot Venice Compound for $10M

The 'Swan Song' and 'Spotlight' producer put together two properties in 2015, creating a retreat that focuses on indoor/outdoor living.

Producer Jonathan King's residence in Venice,
Producer Jonathan King's residence in Venice, listed with Suzanne Costello and Jennifer Hughes at Bulldog Realtors. Courtesy of Photos by Luke Gibson Photography

Film producer Jonathan King — whose credits include Stillwater, Spotlight, On the Basis of Sex and Roma as well as the limited series When They See Us — has put his double-lot compound in L.A.’s Venice neighborhood on the market for $10 million.

Listed with Suzanne Costello and Jennifer Hughes of Bulldog Realtors, the property was put together when King — former president of narrative film and television at Participant Media — acquired two adjacent properties in the walk streets of Venice in 2015.

Lazy loaded image
Jonathan King Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Over the last half decade, the producer worked to turn the property into one compound, featuring a four-bedroom modern home (that includes an office with separate entrance) and a detached two-story structure that includes a pool house on the lower level (with an outdoor shower) and a guest suite with balcony on the upper. The outdoor areas including spots for dining and lounging, a fire feature, built-in heat lamps, outdoor BBQ kitchen and a spa and pool with a 30-foot-long mosaic mural in blue tiles depict a breaking wave.

Total living space clocks in at around 3,900 square feet. Other features in the home include heated limestone floors, glass doors, solar power, a gated two-car garage and a steam shower. In the kitchen, there are features including custom Henrybuilt walnut cabinets, a breakfast bar, Bosch appliances and a butler’s pantry with two wine refrigerators. The Wall Street Journal reported that King — whose most recent project is Swan Song, starring Mahershala Ali — bought the two properties for a combined $4.9 million in 2015, per public records.

Scroll further for more pictures of the property.

Jonathan King - Real Estate - Venice - Property - Publicity - 2022

Jonathan King - Real Estate - Venice - Publicity - 2022

Jonathan King - Real Estate - Venice - Publicity - 2022

Jonathan King - Real Estate - Venice - Publicity - 2022

Jonathan King - Real Estate - Venice - Publicity - 2022

Jonathan King - Real Estate - Venice - Publicity - 2022

Jonathan King - Real Estate - Venice - Publicity - 2022

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad