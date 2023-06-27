A New Rep for When Real Estate Agents Become Reality-TV Famous

As real estate agents have won fame on reality TV, they’re also securing representation in Hollywood. Former Million Dollar Listing star Steve Gold is with CAA, WME reps Buying Beverly Hills‘ Mauricio Umansky for literary and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles‘ Josh Flagg is with Gersh (for branding), while Selling Sunset castmembers who have agents include Heather Rae El Moussa (APA) and Chrishell Stause (UTA, which also reps Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor and MDL alum Ryan Serhant).

Now a new firm, The Talent Brokerage, is joining the mix. Founded by influencer-marketing pro Giselle Ugarte in December, the company is part speaker’s bureau, part social media coaching shop, part brand-partnerships dealmaker. Among its nearly two dozen clients are former Million Dollar Listing New York stars Kirsten Jordan of Douglas Elliman and Tyler Whitman of The Agency. Others include agents who have leaned heavily into TikTok content, like Glennda Baker, an Atlanta-based agent with 880,000 followers (who has said she made $241,000 in revenue from the platform in 2021). Says Ugarte, “She’s become the Kylie Jenner of real estate.”

“With all these reality shows and TikTok and Instagram, they are getting all this newfound attention,” says Ugarte of her clients, “so we’re finding them these new streams of revenue and teaching them how to manage their brand.” Many of her clients were being approached for things like brand partnership and speaking gigs, she says, “but they didn’t know what to charge or what they could ask for.”

Ugarte (left) moderated a panel at the Inman Connect real estate conference in New York in January with clients (from left) Tyler Whitman, Sarah Desamours and Matt Lionetti COURTESY OF GISELLE UGARTE

Ugarte books clients not just for real estate conferences, but also as motivational speakers at corporate events put on by travel and financial companies. “These non-real estate companies are seeing the cult followings that are happening,” says Ugarte, who also has worked as a freelance writer and producer for E! and Entertainment Tonight. (She says that speaking fees typically range from $5k-$25k and that fees for doing half- and full-day training sessions at corporate events can up to $40,000.)

Jordan, who recently worked with Ugarte on to polish a speech, says she values having “somebody to negotiate for me,” adding that “not only does Giselle have a really good idea of how to grow your following through original social media content creation, but she’s also really good at connecting people. She’s inspirational.”

A version of this story first appeared in the June 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.