Rihanna Asks $80,000 Per Month for Posh Beverly Hills Rental Mansion

On top of Rihanna’s myriad other business endeavors — she sings, she’s a cosmetics mogul with her own Fenty Beauty brand, she’s a lingerie tycoon and fashion designer — the “Umbrella” crooner is also a budding real estate mogul, with five multimillion-dollar homes in Los Angeles alone. And if you’ve got an extra $80,000 burning a proverbial hole in your pocket, you could have the honor of calling Rihanna your landlord for a full month.

With five bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread across 7,600 square feet of mansion-sized living space, the Coldwater Canyon mansion is the ideal place for any oligarch to recover from the COVID blues in style. Rihanna purchased the house late last year for $13.8 million, adding to her impressive cache of homes. She also owns the house right next door, picked up in March for $10 million, along with a $6.8 million Hollywood Hills estate, a high-floor condo along the Wilshire Corridor, and her longtime main residence — a $5.5 million penthouse in L.A.’s The Century skyscraper.

The newly-listed rental estate is sited on a coveted cul-de-sac in the mountains above Beverly Hills, where the lucky new renter just might wind up rubbing elbows with high-profile nearby neighbors like Sir Paul McCartney. Originally built in the 1930s, the estate was long owned by novelist Mary Sheldon, daughter of I Dream of Jeanie creator Sidney Sheldon, who sold the dated house to entrepreneur and investor Daniel Starr; Starr demolished and rebuilt nearly every inch of the house before Rihanna swept into the real estate picture.

David Parnes and James Harris of The Agency hold the listing.

Realtor.com

Securely hidden away from the street by soaring hedges and gates, the mansion is accessed via a sloping driveway that drops out at a detached two-car garage. A curved set of stairs leads up to the house, which sports a contemporary façade featuring white paint set against a black metal roof and black trim. Once inside, the modern yet traditional interiors give a nod to the trendy modern farmhouse via an open floorplan accented by French white oak hardwood floors.

A glass front door pivots into the foyer overlooking a central courtyard replete with an al fresco terrace, pool and spa, cabana and firepit lounge area.

Among the main-level highlights: a living room with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood glass sliding door that opens to the outdoors, plus a walk-in bar area that services an intimate family room/lounge/library space with another fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

There’s also a gourmet marble-clad kitchen outfitted with dual islands, high-end appliances and a breakfast banquette boasting tufted black leather seating.

Heading upstairs, one will find a master retreat overlooking Coldwater Canyon, which is showcased by a custom walk-in closet with black lacquer cabinetry, and a spa-like bath encased in veined marble that opens to a private outdoor sitting area.

The place also has its own gym and media room, along with a guesthouse.

This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which features additional photos.