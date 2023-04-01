San Vicente Bungalows Inches Closer to Santa Monica Expansion With Ocean Boulevard Property

In September, Sunset Tower maître d’ Gabé Doppelt informed the staff that with hotelier Jeff Klein’s blessing, she would soon be departing her post at the industry power spot in favor of a new gig at Klein’s members-only club, San Vicente Bungalows.

The job change comes as Klein pushes forward with expansion plans for SVB, first in Santa Monica and later in New York City, with Doppelt on board to help navigate the two new outposts.

Per two sources, Klein and company are close to finalizing an address for their Westside location. If all goes according to plan, SVB Santa Monica will take over the third floor and rooftop of the building that houses Water Grill, located on Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, with covetable ocean views.

THR reached out to a San Vicente Bungalows rep and Klein for confirmation, and they had no comment.

When THR last connected with Klein about the private membership club’s expansion, he confirmed that the team was eyeing an opening in Santa Monica sometime in 2023 followed by a New York outpost in two years. Doppelt was expected to help spearhead membership at all of the above, eventually moving back to New York. The well-connected Brit segued to hospitality from a career as a high-profile editor in London, New York and Los Angeles at such publications as Tatler, Vogue, Mademoiselle, W and The Daily Beast.

