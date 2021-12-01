Sandra Bullock Lists Stylishly Renovated Sierra Towers Condo for $4.5M

With its distinctively midcentury architecture, its sweeping views of Los Angeles and its high-powered list of current and former residents, L.A.’s Sierra Towers skyscraper has more than earned its reputation as the city’s “strangest, sexiest” condo building. While units in the 31-story complex don’t often come up for grabs, now available is one celeb-pedigreed condo that has been exquisitely renovated by America’s sweetheart movie star.

Once owned by Friends star Matthew Perry and now owned by Sandra Bullock, the 22nd-floor aerie befits an Oscar winner with its epic views, which take in the Pacific Ocean, Downtown L.A. skyline and everything in between. Bullock acquired the two-bedroom, 2.5-bath condo in 2014 for about $3.6 million and subsequently fixed it up; if you’ve got $4.5 million to spare and a hankering to live high above the bustling Sunset Strip, she’d like to hear from you.

The listing gushes about the 1,700-square-foot unit, calling it “one of the most valuable and desirable properties in the entire building.” The space is defined by its central open kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry and top-notch appliances, that spills into an open living/dining area with wraparound floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. A terrace boasts thrilling vistas, though guests prone to vertigo should step back. Both bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that also open to the terrace.

Sandra Bullock’s Sierra Towers unit. Zillow

Other current Sierra Towers residents include Adam Sandler, Kelly Osbourne, Courteney Cox, PJ Harvey and several billionaire business moguls. Former residents include everyone from Cher, Elton John and David Geffen to Lindsay Lohan and Joan Collins. Building amenities include 24/7 concierge, doormen, valet parking, a fitness center, sauna and a large communal swimming pool.

Bullock, 57, boasts one of Hollywood’s most impressive property portfolios — and a collection of homes that would put many billionaires to shame. In addition to the for-sale condo, she still owns a second Sierra Towers condo — purchased in 2017 for $5.1 million — two oceanfront houses in Malibu, a Beverly Hills cottage, a compound in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a multi-story townhouse in New York City, a multimillion-dollar mansion in Austin, Texas, several commercial properties elsewhere in Austin, a New Orleans vacation home, and a $20 million mansion in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

Joshua Greer of Hilton & Hyland and Alan Long of Avenue 8 hold the listing.

This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which features additional photos.