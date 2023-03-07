×
Scooter Braun Buys Broad Art Foundation Building In Santa Monica for $25.9M

The four-story brick building, built in 1927 and located about a block from the beach, was previously owned by a company linked to the family of designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The Broad Art Foundation building in Santa Monica
The Broad Art Foundation building in Santa Monica Courtesy of Anthony Barcelo

Before philanthropist and real-estate developer Eli Broad and his wife Edythe opened The Broad museum in downtown Los Angeles in 2015, the couple housed their Broad Art Foundation in a 1927 brick building in Santa Monica, about a block from the beach. Early works in their collection included pieces by such artists as Barbara Kruger, Christopher Wool, Jeff Koons, Ed Ruscha, Cy Twombly and Glenn Ligon, and the space became a must-visit for collectors and curators during visits to Los Angeles.

But after the museum opened, the Broads sold the building in 2015 to a limited-liability company, according to the Wall Street Journal, tied to the family of designer Diane von Furstenberg. The sale price eight years ago: $16.5 million.

Now, the building known for its connection to the art world has a new owner who comes from the music world: Scooter Braun.

The entrepreneur and talent manager has purchased the building — located near where Santa Monica meets Venice — for $25.9 million. Offering ocean views, the four-story, approximately 24,000-square-foot structure, includes a skate ramp as well as a roof deck with lounging areas and landscaping.

Braun – the CEO of Hybe America (which acquired Atlanta hip-hop label Quality Control in February of this year) ­— paid $65 million in September of 2021 for a newly built home in Brentwood, setting a record for the L.A. neighborhood.

The deal for the Broad Art Foundation building was brokered on both sides by Drew Meyers and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

Scooter Braun
Scooter Braun Rich Fury/Getty Images

