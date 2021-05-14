‘Search Party’ Co-Creator Michael Showalter Seeks Studio City Buyer

At almost the exact same time in the fall of 2015 that he sold a handsome, early 20th-century limestone-faced townhouse in Brooklyn’s Lefferts Manor neighborhood for $1.6 million, hardworking Hollywood multi-hyphenate Michael Showalter plunked down not quite $1.65 million for a 1940s traditional in L.A.’s Studio City that, after extensive updates and upgrades, has popped back up for sale at a sliver under $2.3 million.

The writer, actor, director and producer, who got his showbiz start as writer and performer on the mid-1990s MTV sketch comedy series The State, has long had his hands in a dizzying array of professional pots. He co-created the popularly sophomoric Wet Hot American Summer franchise, in which he also co-starred, as well as the satirical dark comedy Search Party, which was picked up for a fifth season earlier this year, and he directed the Oscar-nominated 2017 feature film The Big Sick.

He currently directs and executive produces the bio-drama The Dropout, a miniseries that depicts the stratospheric rise and spectacular crash of criminally indicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, and he directed the upcoming Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield starring feature film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, based on World of Wonder’s RuPaul narrated 2000 documentary of the same name about late and famously mascaraed Christian televangelist Tammy Faye (Bakker) Messner.

Given his plethora of projects, not to mention the two-year first look deal with HBO Max he and Jordana Mollick, his partner at Semi-Formal Productions, inked earlier this year, it’s almost predictable that Showalter would want to sell his fairly modest if hardly inexpensive home and, presumably, upgrade to something more commensurate with his ongoing success.

The designer done two-story clapboard-sided home is set on a fairly compact .16-acre mid-block parcel on a street lined with tidily maintained homes built in a variety of architectural styles in the sought-after Colfax Meadows neighborhood. And, as per listings held by Joe Reichling and Sara Reichling of Compass, the family-sized home contains five bedrooms and four baths in just under 2,800 square feet.

A small but proper entrance hall leads to an open-concept combination living and dining area, the former with a fireplace and French doors that allow for an easy-breezy transition to the backyard.

The dining area flows into a center island kitchen bathed in natural light thanks to a skylight and finished with lightly veined white marble counters, dove grey ceramic tile backsplashes and a full suite of high end stainless appliances. Painted a trendy battleship grey, the separate den has French doors to the yard. Two of the home’s handful of bedrooms are main floor, one of them with a couple of closets and direct access to a Jack-and-Jill bath shared with the den.

Realtor.com

Upstairs, two more family bedrooms share a hall bath, while the primary suite is a relaxed retreat with walk-in closet, Juliet balcony with backyard overlook and a deluxe bath sheathed in white marble with a freestanding soaking tub and glassed-in shower.

Shielded from neighboring homes by cumulous trees and shrubbery, the backyard is otherwise simply landscaped with a dining terrace terrace shaded by a striped awning and a heated saltwater plunge pool surrounded by a grid of concrete squares bordered by narrow strips of faux grass.

The detached two-car garage has been finished with dry wall and air conditioning, making it usable as a home office, art studio, fitness room or media lounge.

