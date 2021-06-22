‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Sashays Into Midcentury Hollywood Hills Home

Since her highly publicized split from This is Us star Justin Harley in late 2019, after only two years of marriage, Chrishell Stause has soldiered fearlessly onward. The reality TV stalwart/real estate agent settled into a rented bachelorette pad — partnering with TJ Maxx and Marshalls to give it a facelift that was featured in People magazine — before competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars and taping the fourth season of Netflix’s uber-popular Selling Sunset, the show that launched her stardom, as a salesperson for The Oppenheim Group.

Now, with her divorce finally finalized earlier this year, the Days of Our Lives alum is giving up that rental house for an updated midcentury ranch house of her own in the Hollywood Hills, doling out an impressive $3.3 million for the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom structure in mid-June. Originally listed for nearly $4 million in October 2020, the place underwent several price chops before landing at its last ask of $3.4 million and ultimately selling to Stause.

A securely gated entry opens to a wide driveway flanked by lush greenery, which empties into an expansive motor court flanked by a fairly nondescript ranch bedecked with a swath of stone and windows, glass-clad garage and large wooden front door protected with a state-of-the-art DoorBird security system. Once inside, the open floor plan features 3,000-plus square feet of living space sporting stark white interiors complemented by wide-plank European oak flooring, along with eye-catching canyon and city vistas.

Among the highlights: a great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and an adjacent dining area, both providing seamless indoor-outdoor access via walls of folding glass doors. A partially walled-in, gourmet kitchen, meanwhile, is outfitted with blue cabinetry, a center island equipped with a small eat-in table on one end, and high-end Wolf and SubZero appliances.

Elsewhere in the house is a spacious master retreat featuring a spa-like Carrara marble bath holding a steam shower and soaking tub; and outdoors, the -.36-acre grounds feature custom-designed landscaping dotted with LED, energy-efficient lighting, along with a heated pool and spa, cabana, bathroom with shower and dual fireplaces. Several seating areas also are ideal for relaxing and enjoying the views.

The listing was held by Ari Afshar and Iain Montford of Compass; and Stause was, of course, repped by Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group.

