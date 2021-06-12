Sumner Redstone’s $27M Beverly Park Estate Sells to Local Billionaire’s Son

That was quick! Barely a month after the snazzily contemporary structure first popped up for sale, the longtime 90210 home of media mogul Sumner Redstone has sold in a cash deal — and for $27 million, just $900,000 under the asking price. Located in the exclusive guard-gated community of North Beverly Park, where other homeowners include Denzel Washington, Sofia Vergara, Mark Wahlberg and Eddie Murphy, the unique property offers sprawling park-like grounds, a full-sized tennis court and one-of-a-kind infinity pool.

Records reveal the spendy buyer is Rufus Hankey, chairman of software developer Nowcom and an officer at the Hankey Group, the massive insurance/software/real estate/hard money lending conglomerate founded by his billionaire father Don Hankey. It’s perhaps not entirely surprising that the younger Hankey would be in the market for a lavish new home; the 47-year-old is recently divorced from former wife Amber, who herself recently dropped $10.3 million on a 90210 mansion.

Redstone, who died in 2020 at age 97, was majority owner and chairman of National Amusements, a private theater chain company, founded the second iteration of Viacom, and had holdings that included CBS; the Paramount film and television studio; the publisher Simon & Schuster; the video retail giant Blockbuster; and several cable channels, including MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon — that were worth more than $80 billion at their peak, according to The New York Times.

The billionaire entrepreneur lived out the last decades of his life in this mansion, which was custom-built in the 1980s by fashion designer Dorothy Schoelen and later owned by Sylvester Stallone, who sold it to Redstone in 2002 for $14.5 million.

Resting behind gates at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, atop a coveted mountain rim, the house is one of only a handful of Beverly Park properties with truly sweeping city, canyon and mountain vistas; and the secluded abode holds five en-suite bedrooms and nine bathrooms across 15,000-plus square feet of living space rife with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and soaring ceilings.

The listing was held by Laurie Hudson of Berskshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; Skye Lamb of Premier Realty Services repped Hankey.

A towering entryway topped with a massive skylight greets with a curved, wrought-iron staircase, and opens to gracious environs ideal for relaxing and entertaining alike.

Among the highlights: a formal dining room that opens via French doors to an al fresco dining space, along with a gourmet kitchen sporting custom cabinetry, a center island with sink, high-end appliances and an elevated dining area.

A lengthy corridor with a groin-vaulted ceiling leads to a spa and fitness wing replete with an indoor plunge pool and mirror-lined gym; and a small subterranean area holds a climate-controlled wine cellar and tasting area. There’s also a library/office and movie theater.

Upstairs, each of the spacious guest bedrooms hosts a balcony with open cross-canyon, mountain and city views. But the master retreat easily stands out with a sitting area, wraparound terrace (with a private staircase) and oval-shaped bath adorned with a centerpiece pedestal sink.

As for the resort-like grounds, they’re simply spectacular. Think a wide swath of grassy lawn that stretches to a zero-edge pool connected to a spa nestled among mature trees and lush gardens, plus a trellis-covered dining pavilion with a large double-sided fireplace, and a sunken and lighted tennis court.

