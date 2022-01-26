Eviction Lawsuits Hit Pricey L.A. Apartment Building Once Named “Hottest” in City

One of L.A.’s priciest apartment buildings may soon have a number of “For Rent” signs in the windows.

An attorney for Ten Thousand, located at 10000 Santa Monica Boulevard in Century City, filed 11 eviction lawsuits in the Superior Court of California over claims of unpaid rent. The suits, filed in recent weeks, target several high-profile tenants including a Chicago rap sensation and two Instagram influencers, some of whom allegedly owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in back rent.

Once called “the hottest apartment building in L.A.” by Los Angeles Magazine, Ten Thousand launched in 2017 with a reported 2,000 people on a waiting list to pay anywhere from $10,000 to $65,000 per month for one of the 283 units in the 40-story building. It has become such a magnet in part thanks to luxurious digs and sweeping views complemented by amenities like a pool, tennis court, state-of-the-art gym, game room, wet bar, robot butlers and a Rolls-Royce valet service. Residents have included Demi Lovato and disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti.

Named in the eviction lawsuits are Jas Mathur, a self-described serial entrepreneur who has 7 million Instagram followers and lists his title as founder and CEO of companies Limitless X and EmblazeOne; sneaker influencer Benjamin Kapelushnik, better known as Benjamin Kickz on IG where he posts photos with Drake and Kanye West for his 1 million followers; and rapper Herbert Wright, known by stage name G Herbo to fans and 7.3 million IG followers.

It has been a challenging time for renters and homeowners amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Out of all the eviction lawsuits filed, THR noticed one renter who filed a response to notify the court of an intent to declare “COVID-19 related financial distress.” An official at Ten Thousand declined to comment. Requests for comment to the aforementioned tenants were not returned as of press time.

