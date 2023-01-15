The Hollywood Reporter Announces the Inaugural Miami – Palm Beach Power Broker Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
Held last year for the first time in New York and celebrating its second year in September in L.A., THR‘s signature real estate event, the Power Broker Awards, is making its Florida debut. The inaugural Miami | Palm Beach Power Broker Awards — presented by high-end property PR firm The Society Group and sponsored by staging and interior design company Vesta and real estate social app REAL Messenger — take place Jan. 17 at Faena Theater.
The evening includes a dinner for the agents on THR‘s Top 25 Miami and Palm Beach list, followed by an awards presentation. Emceeing the event will be Fredrik Eklund, co-founder of Douglas Elliman’s Eklund | Gomes Group and former star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing.
The nominees in seven categories are:
Stratospheric Sale (for a major single sale): Senada Adzem and Christopher Leavitt & Ashley McIntosh of Douglas Elliman; Ashley Cusack of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty and Jill Eber & Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker’s Jills Zeder Group; Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates
Celebrity Property Portfolio (to a trusted agent of Hollywood clients): Eloy Carmenate & Mick Duchon of Corcoran Group; Carl Gambino of Compass; Compass’ Liz Hogan
Agent of Historic Architecture (for an agent who puts special care into deals for venerable residences): Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate, Nelson Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, Dana & Paulette Koch of Corcoran Group
New Development Sale of the Year Oren & Tal Alexander of Official and Mick Duchon & Eloy Carmenate; Julian Johnston (Corcoran Group) and Christopher Wands (Douglas Elliman); Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty
Media Maverick (for innovative marketing): Santiago Arana of The Agency; Chad Carroll of Compass; Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman
Philanthropic Impact Senada Adzem; Nancy Batchelor of Compass; Judy Zeder of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker
Rising Stars (for next generation power sellers 35 and under): Karen Elmir (ONE Sotheby’s International Realty), Dovi Ettedgui (Corcoran Group), Jordan Karp (Jordan Karp LLC), Shakira Sanchez (Douglas Elliman), Spencer Schlager (Douglas Elliman) and Scott Shuffield (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty)
