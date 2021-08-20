The Weeknd Pays $70 Million for Extravagant Bel Air Mansion

- Share this article on Facebook
Though it was never officially on the market, a lavish Los Angeles estate has sold for a whopping $70 million — one of the priciest California home sales of 2021 — to Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian music superstar better known as The Weeknd. As was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, the “Blinding Lights” crooner now holds the deed to a roughly 33,000-square-foot megamansion in prime lower Bel Air — a substantial upsize from his previous home in Hidden Hills, which was sold to Madonna in April for $19.3 million.
Per property records, the Bel Air home’s sellers were married Dutch celebrities Reinout and Danielle Oerlemans, he the founder of TV production company Eyeworks and she a former pro bicyclist who once dated Lance Armstrong. The couple bought the existing house in summer 2015 for $21.4 million and subsequently completed a three-year overhaul that added 13,000 square feet of living space, plus an indoor pool/spa and a host of other glitzy amenities. The couple also transformed the early-2000s, vaguely Tuscan mansion into a contemporary showstopper with modern furnishings curated from across the globe.
Sprawled across 1.6 acres overlooking the Bel Air Country Club — on an ultra-private, island-like parcel of land — the house greets with double gates and a lengthy driveway. Inside, The Weeknd will enjoy a Turkish-inspired hammam, movie theater, gym and separate music studio.
A formal living room has glossy orange walls and a soaring black marble fireplace, while an industrial-style office and formal dining room have coffered ceilings; nearly all of the living spaces open via floor-to-ceiling walls of glass to an outdoor living room and terraces with picturesque golf course views.
There’s also a stylishly updated gourmet kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, a duo of marble waterfall-edge islands, and copper drawers and cabinets bedecked with bespoke handles crafted from leather belts. The meticulously landscaped grounds host everything from a sports court to an infinity-edge pool with a waterfall.
Rayni and Branden Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates repped the sellers in the deal; The Weeknd was repped by Angel Salvador of the Beverly Hills Estates.
This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which features additional photos.
