First Look: Hollywood Park Unveils Its First Residence, The Wesley, With Views of SoFi Stadium

Hollywood Park, the biggest mixed-use urban development project in the Western United States, is unveiling photos of the first residential piece of puzzle. Called The Wesley, the contemporary building features 101 apartments located not more than a 10-minute walk from SoFi Stadium and the YouTube Theater. The Wesley has views of the stadium and of the park’s six-acre lake and is located adjacent to the forthcoming 890,000-square-foot retail and dining district inside the 300-acre Hollywood Park in Inglewood.

“We’re very excited to welcome residents here to Hollywood Park,” Jason Gannon, managing director of Sofi Stadium and Hollywood Park, tells The Hollywood Reporter, pointing to the park’s walkability as one of the key attractions for tenants. “What we’re building here is a city within a city, with walkability to retail, to office space and certainly to the entertainment uses at Hollywood Park.” Inside the retail and dining complex, which will start to open later this year, will be a Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas multiplex featuring a dine-in IMAX movie theater.

The Wesley — as well as a second apartment building, The Crosby, which will feature 213 units — is also located within walking distance of an office complex that is already home to the NFL’s West Coast headquarters and is expected to include 900,000 square feet of office space.

“One of the things that residents have been responding to is the opportunity to live close to where they work,” says Gannon.

The Wesley at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. Stephen Magner/Hollywood Park

Many of the apartments at the Wesley, where some residents have already moved in, will have unobstructed views of SoFi Stadium, while also overlooking music festivals and other events that are hosted at Hollywood Park, such as the Rolling Loud California hip-hop fest. (2023’s Rolling Loud California took place in early March of this year and featured Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Future as headliners.) “On average, we have two events in Hollywood Park a week,” says Gannon, “as well as a number of community activities throughout the year. We’ll be bringing a farmer’s market to the retail area. We have fitness classes in the morning for the community and we recently had a blood drive for the community.”

SoFi Stadium opened in 2020 and was joined soon after by the YouTube Theater. Eventually, Hollywood Park — owned and developed by L.A. Rams owner Stanley Kroenke — will include 2,500 apartments and homes and 25 acres of open space.

Lobby of The Wesley at Hollywood Park. Stephen Magner/Hollywood Park

At the stucco-clad The Wesley — designed by Hart Howerton and TCA Architects with interiors by Kenneth Brown Design and Redmond Alrich Design — the units range from studios to three-bedrooms featuring 9-foot ceiling and outdoor balconies and terraces.

The Wesley’s amenities include a sky deck with outdoor fireplaces, an outdoor screening area, a dipping spa lined with cabanas, an outdoor BBQ kitchen, a pet spa, a fitness studio and communal spaces offering work-from-home options such as library tables, desks, booths, and café-style tables. “What’s really been important has been creating spaces within The Wesley that are flexible and dynamic based on the desired uses of the residences throughout the common spaces,” says Gannon, who describes the feel as “a more modern elegant design that’s really focused on people.”

A communal area inside The Wesley Stephen Magner/Hollywood Park

Adds Chloe Warner, founder of Redmond Aldrich Design in a statement, “Aside from creating a playful and elegant atmosphere, our main design objective was to create a true sense of place. We wanted to make The Wesley a destination where residents and guests feel a sense of home in the unconventional design elements and comfort in the natural textures and patterns that fill the space.”

Residents will also live near to the under-construction Intuit Dome, the $1.2 billion, 18,000-capacity arena that will be home to the Los Angeles Clippers when it opens in 2024.