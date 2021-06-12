‘The Witcher’ Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Scares Up $4.4 Million for ‘Modern Farmhouse’ in L.A.’s Studio City

Married television writer/producers Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Michael Hissrich have splashed out a mite more than $4.4 million, according to tax records, for a newly built home in one of the most coveted, leafy and family-oriented neighborhoods in L.A.’s ever-more popular and pricy Studio City community that nestles up against the foothills at the southern end of the San Fernando Valley.

Hollywood’s astronomically popular constellation of action-packed fantasy films and TV series has long been a bit of a boy’s club. Schmidt Hissrich, however, has turned that penny over and taken up a top spot among the blockbuster genre’s major players. Having cut her TV teeth on successful primetime programs such as The West Wing and Private Practice, she went on to write and/or produce Marvel’s Daredevil series on Netflix and its spin-off miniseries The Defenders before she created, wrote and produced the “extremely strange but oddly enjoyable” Netflix fantasy-drama The Witcher, one of the streaming platform’s most successful shows despite its mixed reviews.

Show business is a family affair for Schmidt Hissrich, whose husband Michael Hissrich is also an accomplished television producer who hauled in three Emmys for his work on The West Wing and, more recently, served as a producer for nearly 120 episodes of the long-running Showtime dramedy Shameless.

The couple, who have owned a home in the mostly unsung but rapidly up-and-coming Valley Village area of the San Fernando Valley for the last few years, have opted to trade in their spacious and fairly traditional abode for a somewhat larger and trendy “modern farmhouse”-style home — a blend of familiar and relaxed architectural styles with organic materials used in a sleek, crisply contemporary manner — with a total of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in more than 6,400 square feet over three floors.

The listing was held by Andrew Dinsky at Keller Williams Realty; The Hissriches were repped by Nicole Nash at Rodeo Realty.

The humble board-and-batten exterior of the home is painted black and accented with a bit of natural wood and white stucco, while the wide-open interior spaces include a lofty combination entrance hall, living room and formal dining area with almost the exact same wood planks on the nicely high ceiling as on the floor.

Realtor.com

At the rear of the main floor, where it opens to the backyard, the less formal great room incorporates an open-concept gourmet kitchen replete with butler’s pantry, a sunny breakfast nook and a roomy lounge for relaxed gatherings.

Marketing materials show there are two main floor bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill bath and three more guest or family bedrooms plus the main bedroom on the upper floor that each have a snazzy private bath.

The homeowner’s retreat offers a linear fireplace, two custom-fitted walk-in closets flooded with natural light thanks to skylights, and a deluxe marble bathroom sheathed in boldly veined and cleverly book-matched white marble. The finished basement was designed as a flexible and multi-purpose space complete with a wet bar and bathroom.

Fully fenced and surrounded by high hedging and tall trees, the pancake-flat backyard accommodates a small, covered porch, a lush stretch of emerald sod and, for al fresco entertaining, a built-in grill and bar area next to a plunge-sized swimming pool with inset spa.

This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which features additional photos.