Tom Shadyac’s Sunset Strip House, Once Owned by Aaron Paul, Lists for $2.75M (Exclusive)

Tom Shadyac, the director whose comedy film resumé includes Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Nutty Professor, Liar, Liar and Bruce Almighty, has decided it’s time to sell a 2,417-square-foot chicly modernized Spanish-style home he owns that’s located just above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. He’s listing it for $2.75 million.

Shadyac, whose most recent film was the 2018 drama Brian Banks starring Aldis Hodge and Greg Kinnear, bought the four-bedroom, four-bath house in 2020 from Aaron Paul. According to Dirt.com, the house years ago was also once occupied by Brad Pitt. Paul paid about $1.4 million for the house in 2012, which is located on a quiet cul-de-sac not far from Chateau Marmont, and sold it eight years later to Shadyac for $2.2 million.

According to listing information, the house, which was built in 1931, offers panoramic views of Los Angeles from almost every room and “has been updated to blend timeless Spanish character with warm, modern organic design, seen in the chic black counters and natural woodwork throughout.” Features include an open floor-plan living, dining and kitchen area; a covered patio; a primary suite with a Scandinavian spa-inspired bathroom; a terrace; and a Zen-inspired garden out back with a fire-pit. Three of the bedrooms are upstairs, while a lower level — which has both its own outside entrance as well as a connective interior staircase — includes a room that can serve as a fourth bedroom or a home office. The property is listed with Douglas Elliman of California’s Juliette Hohnen.

Shadyac also once owned a multi-acre Paul Williams estate in Pasadena, California. After a bicycle accident in 2007, the director re-evaluated his relationship with material possessions, moving to a trailer park in Malibu, and in 2011 directed the existential documentary I Am, in which he travelled the world speaking with spiritual and intellectual leaders about the state of the world and the ways that people can work to improve it.

