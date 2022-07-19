×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Spanish Home Built in 1932 for ‘Wizard of Oz’ Choreographer Lists for $5M (Exclusive)

The four-bedroom, Mission-style residence in L.A.'s Encino neighborhood was also once owned by astronaut Gordon Cooper and includes a guest house and pool.

The Woodley Estate in Encino
The Woodley Estate in Encino Susan Pickering Photography/Courtesy of The Agency

Long on classic Mission-style Spanish charm, a four-bedroom home originally built in 1932 for Bobby Connolly, the choreographer of The Wizard of Oz, has come up for sale in Encino. Listed at $4.995 million and known as the Woodley Estate, it includes a 3,674-square-foot main house with four bedrooms, a one-bedroom guest house and a pool on a generously sized 27,000 square foot corner lot (nearly 2/3 of an acre.)

Lazy loaded image
The Woodley Estates stucco gated entrance with wood doors. Susan Pickering Photography/Courtesy of The Agency

Original owner Connolly was nominated four times for the short-lived Academy Award category of best dance direction in the 1930s (including for the Marion Davies-Clark Gable romantic comedy Cain and Mabel). Since then, the home has also been owned by such figures as Mercury astronaut Gordon Cooper, pedal-steel-guitar pioneer Alvino Rey, and, per the L.A. Times, actor Gary Crosby, a son of Bing Crosby.

Related Stories

Jeanne Yang and Scott Cort's Richard Neutra house in Woodland Hills, California
Lifestyle

Stylist Jeanne Yang Lists 1962 Richard Neutra House for $3.3M (Exclusive)

The Belnord - Only Murders in the Building - Filming Location - Publicity - H - 2022
Lifestyle

Inside the Real 'Only Murders in the Building' Building in Manhattan

“It’s completely private and it has a storied history,” says listing agent Rita Whitney of The Agency, adding that the brick and white-stucco gated property “is walled on two sides and has an enormous amount of character and architectural integrity.” Details of note, says Whitney, “very cool original tile in the bathrooms, doors and hardware on the gates that are all very period oriented and unique, and an oversized amazing fireplace and wood beams in the living room. The house has a very old world feel.” Other architectural features include Saltillo tiles, arched doorways, stained-glass windows, French doors and, in the kitchen, clerestory windows. The garden is highlighted by mature olive and citrus trees.

The property last sold in 2015 for $3.4 million; previously, in 1999 for $900k and for $131k in 1975.

Whitney adds that the house is “literally a block and a half from Ventura Boulevard,” meaning it’s walkable to shopping and restaurants. “The convenience factor is ridiculous.”

Scroll on for additional photos.

Lazy loaded image
The Woodley Estate. Susan Pickering Photography/Courtesy of The Agency
Lazy loaded image
The living room with original fireplace. Susan Pickering Photography/Courtesy of The Agency
Lazy loaded image
The dining room with Saltillo tile. Susan Pickering Photography/Courtesy of The Agency
Lazy loaded image
The pool. Susan Pickering Photography/Courtesy of The Agency
Lazy loaded image
Patio area. Susan Pickering Photography/Courtesy of The Agency
Lazy loaded image
Interior of the Woodley Estate Susan Pickering Photography/Courtesy of The Agency
Lazy loaded image
Kitchen with clerestory windows. Susan Pickering Photography/Courtesy of The Agency
Lazy loaded image
Primary bedroom with fireplace. Susan Pickering Photography/Courtesy of The Agency
Lazy loaded image
Bathroom with original tile. Susan Pickering Photography/Courtesy of The Agency

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad