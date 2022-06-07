The Adidas and Gucci Collaboration Drops Tuesday — These Are the Best Items to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Luxury athleisure lovers can soon get their hands on the collaboration of the year. The highly-anticipated Adidas x Gucci fall/winter 2022 collection launches tomorrow online and in select stores, with more pieces dropping throughout the year.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele first unveiled the 1970s-inspired sportswear capsule at the Italian fashion house’s Exquisite Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week. Priced from about $130 to $3,000, the crossover collection comprises womenswear, menswear, shoes and accessories that marry both iconic European brands’ heritages, resulting in iconic GG prints across the German athleticwear label’s signature silhouettes, and reimagined in vibrant retro shades.

Fashionable mashups include Adidas’ three white stripes and trefoil logo with Gucci’s red and green motif and intertwined logo pattern, as seen in tailored tracksuits, sweats sets, oversized emerald green hoodies, T-shirt dresses, V-neck tees, Gazelle sneakers in GG canvas and more. There are also Studio 54-ready jacquard safari suits and jumpsuits, sweater vests, pleated red bell-bottom pants with matching knit polo shirts, reversible color-blocked silk jackets and gym shorts, belted jersey trousers and more.

In addition to Gazelle kicks ($850) in a variety of colorways, the range’s footwear includes clogs with horsebit hardware, slide sandals, brown leather loafers and flatform shoes. Rounding out the collection are accessories and leather goods such as bright red travel bags and crossbodies featuring Adidas’ name with Gucci’s backward logo as well as luxe golf caddies, backpacks, bucket hats, baseball caps, visors, headbands, rainbow umbrellas and three-stripe gym socks (which are sure to be among the quickest to go).

Pieces from the Adidas x Gucci collection have already been seen on stars such as Philadelphia 76ers player James Harden, Harry Styles, Jodie Turner-Smith and Madonna with son David Banda (the pop icon wore the original dress from Adidas and Label NYC designer Laura Whitcomb’s collab that inspired her son’s piece).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci



The capsule is among Gucci’s several recent collaborations, including a fall/winter 2022 line with North Face, the joint “Hacker Project” range with Balenciaga and the recent limited-edition Oura smart ring etched with founder Guccio Gucci’s monogram and finished with yellow gold hardware. As for Adidas, the brand recently released an Adidas Originals range with British menswear label Wales Bonner and new collections with regular collaborators including Beyoncé’s Ivy Park and designer Stella McCartney.

Shop the Adidas x Gucci collaboration starting June 7 online at Gucci.com and in select stores and on Adidas’ Confirmed app, and see more archive-inspired images from the official lookbook shot by photographer Carlijn Jacobs below.

