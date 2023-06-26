Aldo x Barbie’s Y2K-Inspired Accessories Collection Is Fit for for Pink-Powered Dream Closets

- Share this article on Facebook
If the past year of Barbiecore isn’t any indication, it’s Greta Gerwig’s Barbie world, and we’re just living in it. Aldo is the latest to team with the Mattel-owned doll brand ahead of the film’s July release with a new range of playful pink accessories fit for a Dream Closet wardrobe.
Out June 29 in select stores and online, the limited-edition Aldo x Barbie collection ($30-$140) comprises ’90s- and Y2K-inspired footwear, bags and jewelry in powder pink, bold fuschia and iridiescent rosé hues. Shoes include sneakers, kitten heel mules, transluscent slingbacks, four-inch stilettos, stacked heart pumps and chunky platform sandals, all featuring Aldo’s Pillow Walk insoles made of dual-density cushioned foam or bouncy lightweight cushioning for comfort no matter the height.
Related Stories
For carryall collectors, there are microbags with allover Barbie logos, a bedazzled baguette bag and a quilted crossbody bag with chain straps. Barbie fans can finish their looks with heart-shaped earrings, chunky silver chain pendant necklaces and oversized gemstone rings.
The collection comes ahead of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. In theaters July 21, the highly-anticipated film follows the iconic pink-loving protagonist as she faces an existential crisis and leaves Barbie Land (in her pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible, no less!) for the Real World. Co-written by Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach, the romantic comedy also stars Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell as Mattel dolls in the flesh and America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell and others as humans. (Movie tickets are now available online through Fandango.)
Members of the Canadian brand’s free-to-join Aldo Crew loyalty program can shop the collection a day early; see all of the perks (including 15 percent off your first purchase) and sign up here, and see more of our top picks ahead of the chic pink collab’s June 29 launch below.
Aldo x Barbie Mule
Aldo x Barbie Shoulder Bag
Aldo x Barbie Stiletto Heels
Aldo x Barbie Sneakers
Aldo x Barbie Strappy Heeled Sandals
Aldo x Barbie Microbag
Aldo x Barbie Shades
Aldo x Barbie Quilted Crossbody Bag
Aldo x Barbie Embellished Earrings
