From Comfy Sneakers to Chic Belt Bags, Aldo’s New Disney100 Collab Is for Stylish Park Adventures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Disney’s centennial celebration continues with a new Aldo collection. The House of Mouse’s regular collaborator has debuted a range of affordable shoes, bags and accessories starring Mickey, Minnie and the rest of their animated pals.
Priced from $15-$120 and available starting today, the 15-piece collaboration features low-top and flatform sneakers, joggers, platform sandals, stiletto pumps, loafers, bags and jewelry, all featuring vintage-inspired prints and motifs of Disney’s main mice alongside their friends Donald and Daisy Duck, Pluto and Goofy.
For those accessorizing for their next Disney park adventure, the capsule features top handle bags, totes, quilted crossbodies and park-ready belt bags, and charming crystal-embellished cuff bracelets in pink and blue.
Heels and sneakers feature Aldo’s signature Pillow Walk insoles made of dual-density cushioned foam, and the loafers have a flexible design for comfort.
The Aldo collaboration is among the many Disney100 collections released this year. The entertainment giant has dropped fashion and beauty collabs for its 100th anniversary with Charlotte Tilbury, Stuart Weitzman, Tommy Hilfiger, Citizen, BaubleBar, Barefoot Dreams, Primark, Vera Bradley and many others, and it has also teamed with Vespa, Lego and other brands.
Aldo’s latest Disney collection comes on the heels of its pink-powered Barbie collab, which quickly sold out.
Check out every piece from the Aldo x Disney collection below, and shop it starting today in stores and online at Aldoshoes.com.
Aldo x Disney Jogger Sneakers
Aldo x Disney Shoulder Bag
Aldo x Disney Belt Bag
Aldo x Disney Keychain
Aldo x Disney Print Socks
Aldo x Disney Low Top Sneakers
Aldo x Disney Platform Sandals
Aldo x Disney Platform Sneakers
Aldo x Disney Tote Bag
Aldo x Disney Top Handle Bag
Aldo x Disney Loafers
Aldo x Disney Pink Crossbody
