From Comfy Sneakers to Chic Belt Bags, Aldo’s New Disney100 Collab Is for Stylish Park Adventures

Priced from $15-$120, the playful range of shoes, carryalls and jewelry celebrates Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the House of Mouse gang.

Aldo x Disney 100th Anniversary Collection
Courtesy of Aldo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney’s centennial celebration continues with a new Aldo collection. The House of Mouse’s regular collaborator has debuted a range of affordable shoes, bags and accessories starring Mickey, Minnie and the rest of their animated pals.

Priced from $15-$120 and available starting today, the 15-piece collaboration features low-top and flatform sneakers, joggers, platform sandals, stiletto pumps, loafers, bags and jewelry, all featuring vintage-inspired prints and motifs of Disney’s main mice alongside their friends Donald and Daisy Duck, Pluto and Goofy.

For those accessorizing for their next Disney park adventure, the capsule features top handle bags, totes, quilted crossbodies and park-ready belt bags, and charming crystal-embellished cuff bracelets in pink and blue.

Heels and sneakers feature Aldo’s signature Pillow Walk insoles made of dual-density cushioned foam, and the loafers have a flexible design for comfort.

Aldo x Disney Centennial Collection

Aldo x Disney stiletto pumps, $120; and top handle bag, $75

Courtesy of Aldo

Aldo x Disney Centennial Collection

Aldo x Disney tote bag, $80; and loafers, $100

Courtesy of Aldo

The Aldo collaboration is among the many Disney100 collections released this year. The entertainment giant has dropped fashion and beauty collabs for its 100th anniversary with Charlotte Tilbury, Stuart Weitzman, Tommy Hilfiger, Citizen, BaubleBar, Barefoot Dreams, Primark, Vera Bradley and many others, and it has also teamed with Vespa, Lego and other brands.

Aldo’s latest Disney collection comes on the heels of its pink-powered Barbie collab, which quickly sold out.

Check out every piece from the Aldo x Disney collection below, and shop it starting today in stores and online at Aldoshoes.com.

Aldo x Disney Jogger Sneakers

Aldo x Disney Jogger Sneakers

Aldo x Disney Jogger Sneakers $100

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Cuff Bracelet

Aldo x Disney Cuff Bracelet

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Cuff Bracelet $28

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Cuff Bracelet

Aldo x Disney Cuff Bracelet $28

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Shoulder Bag

Aldo x Disney Shoulder Bag

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Shoulder Bag $75

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Belt Bag

Aldo x Disney Belt Bag

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Belt Bag $50

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Keychain

Aldo x Disney Keychain

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Keychain $18

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Print Socks

Aldo x Disney Print Socks

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Print Socks $15

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Low Top Sneakers

Aldo x Disney Low Top Sneakers

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Low Top Sneakers $100

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Platform Sandals

Aldo x Disney Platform Sandals

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Platform Sandals $120

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Platform Sneakers

Aldo x Disney Platform Sneakers

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Platform Sneakers $110

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Tote Bag

Aldo x Disney Tote Bag

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Tote Bag $80

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Top Handle Bag

Aldo x Disney Top Handle Bag

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Top Handle Bag $75

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Loafers

Aldo x Disney Loafers

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Loafers $100

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Pink Crossbody

Aldo x Disney Pink Crossbody

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Pink Crossbody $75

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Stiletto Pumps

Aldo x Disney Stiletto Pumps

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Stiletto Pumps $120

Buy now

Aldo x Disney Stiletto Pumps

Aldo x Disney Stiletto Pumps

Aldo

Aldo x Disney Stiletto Pumps $120

Buy now

