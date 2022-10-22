Amazon’s Beauty Haul Sale Returns This Month — These Are the Best Early Deals on Skincare and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If you missed all the beauty blowouts during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, here’s another chance to stock up on gifts. From Oct. 24 to Nov. 6, the e-commerce giant’s second annual Holiday Beauty Haul promises thousands of the best deals on skincare, hair tools, teeth whiteners and more.

The two-week event will include Amazon Live Festivals, where shoppers can live chat with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and others as they share their favorite finds from the sale. Amazon hasn’t released exact details on its 2022 Beauty Haul sale, but the company says brands including Cetaphil, Dollar Shave Club, OPI, L’Oreal Paris, Revlon and the Body Shop will be among those on sale. Last year’s blowout featured limited-time deals of up to 40 percent off on cosmetics, winter skincare, grooming appliances, beauty tools, fragrances, nail care, beauty stocking stuffers and more across a range of brands.

The 2021 Amazon Beauty Haul event included brands such as Amore Pacific, The Body Shop, Boscia, Erno Laszlo (Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Onassis were known to use the brand), French skincare brand La Roche-Posay (Sarah Jessica Parker, Clemence Poesy and Kelly Ripa have sung its praises), Perricone MD (Kate Hudson, Eva Mendes and Uma Thurman say they love the label founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nicholas Perricone) and Sunday Riley (Drew Barrymore, Lizzo and Helena Bonham Carter have professed their fandom).

While we await more on the upcoming beauty blowout, see the best skincare, makeup and hair deals to shop right now at Amazon below and check back for updates as more discounts will be announced.

The Best Amazon Fall Beauty and Grooming Deals

Elemis Soothe & Hydrate Collection (20% off) Elemis Soothe & Hydrate Collection (reg. $105) $84.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Philips Norelco 3800 Wet and Dry Shaver (20% off) Amazon Philips Norelco 3800 Wet and Dry Shaver (reg. $80) $79.96 on Amazon.com Buy now

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Makeup Kit with Bag (78% off) Amazon Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Makeup Kit with Bag (reg. $49) $10.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

Foreo Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing Brush (20% off) Amazon Foreo Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing Brush (reg. $219) $175.20 on Amazon.com Buy now

Microderm Glo Facial Steamer SPA+ (50% off) Amazon Microderm Glo Facial Steamer SPA+ (reg. $60) $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Kitsch Luxe Shower Cap (41% off) Kitsch Luxe Shower Cap (reg. $30) $17.59 on Amazon.com Buy now