Amazon’s Beauty Haul Sale Returns This Month — These Are the Best Early Deals on Skincare and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
If you missed all the beauty blowouts during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, here’s another chance to stock up on gifts. From Oct. 24 to Nov. 6, the e-commerce giant’s second annual Holiday Beauty Haul promises thousands of the best deals on skincare, hair tools, teeth whiteners and more.
The two-week event will include Amazon Live Festivals, where shoppers can live chat with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and others as they share their favorite finds from the sale. Amazon hasn’t released exact details on its 2022 Beauty Haul sale, but the company says brands including Cetaphil, Dollar Shave Club, OPI, L’Oreal Paris, Revlon and the Body Shop will be among those on sale. Last year’s blowout featured limited-time deals of up to 40 percent off on cosmetics, winter skincare, grooming appliances, beauty tools, fragrances, nail care, beauty stocking stuffers and more across a range of brands.
Related Stories
The 2021 Amazon Beauty Haul event included brands such as Amore Pacific, The Body Shop, Boscia, Erno Laszlo (Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Onassis were known to use the brand), French skincare brand La Roche-Posay (Sarah Jessica Parker, Clemence Poesy and Kelly Ripa have sung its praises), Perricone MD (Kate Hudson, Eva Mendes and Uma Thurman say they love the label founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nicholas Perricone) and Sunday Riley (Drew Barrymore, Lizzo and Helena Bonham Carter have professed their fandom).
While we await more on the upcoming beauty blowout, see the best skincare, makeup and hair deals to shop right now at Amazon below and check back for updates as more discounts will be announced.
The Best Amazon Fall Beauty and Grooming Deals
Elemis Soothe & Hydrate Collection (20% off)
Philips Norelco 3800 Wet and Dry Shaver (20% off)
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Makeup Kit with Bag (78% off)
Foreo Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing Brush (20% off)
Microderm Glo Facial Steamer SPA+ (50% off)
Kitsch Luxe Shower Cap (41% off)
Finishing Touch Flawless Brows Eyebrow Pencil Hair Remover and Trimmer (50% off)
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
-
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
‘Topdog/Underdog’ Review: Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Dazzle in Slick Suzan-Lori Parks Revival
-
shopping
The Best Men’s Halloween Costumes Inspired by Top Films and TV Shows (Plus Last-Minute Finds Online)
-
Human Resources
‘Big Mouth’ Star Brandon Kyle Goodman on Embracing Authentic Self in New Book ‘You Gotta Be You’