The Famous Facial Ice Roller With 21,000 Reviews Is Now Just $16

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Taking care of our skin is about more than just the products we use. These days, everyone from celebrities to skin-fluencers are reaching for ice rollers to help them improve the look and feel of their skin.

Similar to a face roller or home facial device, an ice roller uses a gentle rolling action to massage and lift your tired skin. As the name suggests, however, an ice roller is stored in the fridge and adds the power of cold therapy to help reduce puffiness and pressure. It’s like a cold compress for your face, and it’ll do wonders when added to your skincare routine.

ESARORA Ice Roller for Face $15.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

One of the top facial rollers on Amazon is the Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye, which boasts a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from more than 21,000 verified reviews online. Already a steal at $19, a new Amazon deal gets you the top-rated ice roller on sale for just $16. To claim the deal, use the link above and then apply the on-site Amazon coupon, which will add an additional 15 percent discount at checkout.

Unlike basic facial rollers, which you can store in your bathroom drawer, the Esarora ice roller is best kept cold in the refrigerator (or your makeup fridge). Take it out when you’re ready to use, and gently roll the rounded head over your face, neck, chin and around the eyes.

The combination of the massaging action and the cold pressure helps to reduce puffy eyes, shrink pores and calm your stressed-out skin. It’s great to roll over a sunburn or to calm redness too. We personally like using the roller after applying a serum, to help our skin better absorb the product. Many users say the ice roller has also helped relieve sinus pressure and headaches.

There truly are a multitude of benefits to using the Esarora Ice Roller, both to improve the condition of your skin and to relieve stress. Esarora has more than a dozen different colors available now at the $16 sale price. The price will show up as $18.99, but click on the on-site Amazon coupon and the 15% discount will be reflected at check out. See more details here.