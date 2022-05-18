Amazon’s New Fire 7 Tablet Is Now Faster with Better Battery Life

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet has scored a slew of updates. First released in 2011, the seven-inch budget screen was last updated three years ago and now boasts a better battery, faster performance and a new USB-C charging port. The 12th-generation device also comes in a Kids edition, and both are available to pre-order starting today.
Those upgrades do come at a tiny price bump: the Fire 7 with 16GB storage is $60 (up from $50) with lockscreen ads or $75 without ads, or $80 to $95 for 32GB storage. The Fire 7 Kids is $110 to $130 and comes in a drop-friendly case in blue, purple or red, plus a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.
The e-commerce giant says that the updated device’s quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and the 2GB of RAM (compared to 1GB previously) makes it 30 percent faster when loading multiple web pages, and that it is more responsive for watching videos or playing games. Users can enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life (a 40 percent boost from its predecessor) and Amazon also says that the tablet is twice as durable as the 2021 Apple iPad Mini.
Related Stories
And what you still get are Alexa, 2MP front and rear cameras with 720p HD video recording, a 3.5-millimeter stereo jack, built-in speakers and stylish colors (black, denim and rose; the company has discontinued the green option). Popular streaming and social media apps including Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok are available through Amazon’s Appstore.
Those who want to add more space for videos, e-books and more can expand their storage with a microSD card up to 1TB.
In addition to meeting Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly standards for a lower carbon footprint, the Fire 7 is made of 35 percent recycled plastics and was designed to be more energy efficient. It’s shipped in packaging made of 95 percent wood fiber-based materials from recycled or responsibly-managed sources. Eco-conscious shoppers can also trade in an old Fire or non-Amazon tablet and get a gift card equal to its appraised value, plus 20 percent off the latest Fire devices.
The Fire 7 tablet will ship starting June 29, just a few weeks before Amazon Prime Day is expected to return. See some of the options below, plus accessories such as microSD cards and cases.
