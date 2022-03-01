The Best Fashion and Home Items from Amazon’s New Eco-Conscious Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

From home robots to effortless online grocery ordering, Amazon wants to take over every corner of our abodes — including the more sustainable spaces. The e-commerce giant has launched Aware, a new carbon-neutral and affordable line of eco-conscious apparel, skincare, body products and home textiles.

Available starting today, everything in the just-launched collection meets the standards of Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program, which uses third-party sustainability certifications such as Higg Index Materials, Bluesign, Cradle to Cradle, Global Recycled Standard, Responsible Wool Standard, Ecologo, ClimatePartner and more as well as the company’s own Compact by Design assessment.

Courtesy of Amazon

That means every product is made with a lower environmental impact using responsible sourcing methods and all emissions are offset, while face and body products are verified by the Environmental Working Group and formulated with non-toxic ingredients.

The label’s clothing focuses on women’s and men’s basics ($19 to $54) in inclusive sizes, all made of organic cotton, tencel modal or lyocell made from responsibly sourced wood using renewable energy, lightweight Ecovero viscose and recycled polyester.

Expect effortless and comfortable WFH essentials that transition to back-to-the-office basics, such as ruched jersey dresses, basic tees, straight leg jeans, denim jackets, chino pants, ribbed sweaters, sweatpants, hoodies and socks. Offerings come in classic colors such as black, white, navy, tan, olive green, lavender and gray, and sizing ranges from XX-Small to 7X-Large.

Amazon Aware’s beauty line ($16 to $19) comprises vegan and refillable face and body products with nourishing, non-irritating ingredients including arnica and calendula extracts, avocado and sandalwood oils, licorice root extract and vitamin C for brightening. The fragrance-free skincare includes gentle cleansers and hydrating and balancing face moisturizers for combination/oily and dry/normal skin, body washes and vitamin E-infused body lotions and creams.

As far as bathroom textiles and bedding, expect ribbed and plush bath towels ($17 to $55) in neutral colorways, 300 thread count sheet sets and duvet covers ($55 to $75) and bath mats ($15) made of 100 percent organic cotton.

The new brand also includes household essentials made of 100 percent recycled paper such as paper towels and toilet paper in 24-roll packages ($17 to $350, two-ply facial tissue ($25 for a pack of 18), plus all-purpose cleaning cloths in a pack of eight ($6).

Of course, the line is eligible for Amazon Prime as well an additional five percent discount when you use the Subscribe & Save option.

Below, see some of the standouts from Amazon’s new Aware brand, and shop the full collection online here.

