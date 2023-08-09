Amazon Sets Second ‘Prime Day’ Shopping Event for October: Here’s What to Expect

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime members will have a second chance to score some steeps discounts and deals this year, with the site announcing its first-ever Amazon Prime Big Deals Day Event. Teased by Worldwide Amazon Stores ceo Doug Herrington on LinkedIn this week, the shopping event is expected to be similar to last year’s so-called Prime Early Access Sale (a.k.a. “Prime Day 2”) with the site offering millions of deals across all of Amazon’s top categories.

In his announcement post, Herrington says the Prime Big Deals Day event will take place across 19 countries, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the UK. Amazon says the event is intended to “give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season.”

Here’s what we know so far about Amazon’s second Prime Day event for 2023 and what to expect from Prime Big Deals Day.

Is There a Second Amazon Prime Day for 2023?

Yes, the rumors are true: Amazon has announced a second Prime Day-type shopping event for 2023. The new Prime Big Deals Day is taking place in October, though exact dates have yet to be confirmed.

Last year’s second Prime Day, dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, took place on October 11 and 12, and Amazon could be looking at a similar timeframe for this fall’s event.

Do You Need To Be a Prime Member to Shop Prime Big Deals Day?

The short answer: yes. While Amazon offers thousands of daily deals online, the best deals are reserved for Prime Members.

Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial Buy now

Not an Amazon Prime member? Use this link to get a 30-day free trial to test out the service. You can use the free trial to shop the Prime Big Deals Day offers and then cancel at any time.

Best Prime Big Deals Day Sales, Offers

While the Prime Big Deals Day offers have yet to be unveiled, top deals last year included discounts on top name brands like Peloton and New Balance, and Amazon’s lowest prices of the year on beauty brands like Caudalie (Amazon is an official retail partner for the French brand), Murad, and Philips Sonicare, makers of the best-selling Sonicare rechargeable toothbrushes and the popular “Power Flosser.”

Amazon

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush $49.96 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon’s second Prime Day also featured top deals from brands like Hasbro, iRobot, KitchenAid, LEGO and Samsung. Amazon also typically offers deals on streaming channels, that you can access through its Prime Video and Prime Channels hub.

And almost all of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices are expected to go on sale, including Fire TVs, Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks. The best Prime deal we saw last year was 80 percent off select Fire TV Smart TVs, with many models starting below $100.

Amazon

INSIGNIA Smart HD 720p Fire TV $89.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

While the full list of Prime Big Deals Day offers and discounts has yet to be unveiled, a number of products are already seeing markdowns online. While we wait for the second Prime Day to roll around, you can see all of Amazon’s daily deals here. And bookmark this page for more details and offers from Prime Big Deals Day as the October date approaches.